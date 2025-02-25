Fortune crooks

We can be absolutely sure we know what’s going on. My news feed today is filled with stories and details about how the Trump/Musk administration are selling out American values in favor of illiberal values like authoritarianism and oligarchianism. In a general sense, I’m getting tired of hearing about it. The time has come to do something, but be careful. There are those out there who are using this need for action as yet another way to get a donation out of you.

Money’s a good thing when spent right, but it will not do the job your human body will do manning the ramparts. We need to man the ramparts. Hell, we need to build the ramparts even before we start manning them. We need to get out on the streets. We need to create a new gesphalt which our representatives and wannabe representatives recognize as a rising tide. We need numbers speaking in unison. We need to make spectacles of ourselves.

Trouble is, when we do that, the brown shirts who are spoiling for an all-out donnybrook will have targets for their pent up wrath. That’s probably what’s keeping people from taking to the streets now. Of course, it might be that it’s winter in America and we don’t dig standing outside in the cold, as effective as that might be. But spring is coming and with the warmer weather there will be people taking to the streets and if it’s like the Viet Nam War protests, it will be led by little old ladies. Little old ladies are not afraid of brown shirts, but I think vice versa is not true.

And while all this is going on we need to keep our eyes on the prize and that prize is to eviserate billionaires. We don’t need billionaires. We do need people who make make things happen, who can create jobs and employ people. But they don’t need to be billionaires. When people get to be billionaires instead of making jobs, they do the opposite, they fire people or lay them off or otherwise shrink their massive work forces. That’s how they make more money. We don’t need that.

We need to do away with individual billionaires entirely. Think of the money we as Vox Populi would have if we cut Musk and Bezos and Zuckerberg down to mere millionaire size. Last week on the senate floor Senator Bernie Sanders said those three men have the equivalent wealth of the lower economic half of Americans. So that’s how much money we would have if we did away with billionaires, enough to double the total wealth of half the people in the United States.

How would we even begin to do this? you might ask. I’m not sure but I’ll give it a try. When I was reporting for the Ionia (Michigan) Sentinel-Standard around 20 years ago, I learned something new to me. When you pay your property taxes in Michigan you pay them at the township office. Townships have elected officials who meet monthly in Michigan.

So Michigan has a strong township political scene and if you’re a resident there you pay your property tax at the township office. As I recall, the township takes what it needs for operating expenses then passes the remainder on to the country who does the same and passes the rest on to the state.

What if we rigged up a system like that for billionaires? Say Elon Musk has a hunting lodge in your county. He would have to pay his property taxes at the township office like anybody else. Now imagine we pass laws saying billionaires must also pay their income taxes at the township office where they live. Since they live in many places, this would be some complicated bookeeping but that would be part of the charm of the process. The thing is if we’re going to take down billionaires, we need to do it locally. They are too vast for us on the national level. But locally we got ‘em by the—let’s call it lower ancillaries.

To take wealth from billionaires does seem to fly in the face of the American dream of free enterprize and every individual having a chance to become filthy rich, but it doesn’t contradict it entirely. It just puts a cap on it. Sort of dresses it up. A billion dollar cap on the American dream.

Besides the public good these billions would provide, there’s another strong selling point: Multi-millionaires would abound if there were a billion dollar cap on individual wealth in America. It would be a way of redistributing wealth and making many more wealthy.

