If you believe hierarchy and domination among humans is the root cause of our ecological crisis; if you believe that capitalism and the notion of State are culpable for climatic catastrophe, then alternatives, prospective and others, deserve critical attention, ours and otherwise. To that end, consider Apoism. There are three tenets of Aposim. They are the three pillars of Abdulah Ocalan — direct democratic struggle against the capitalist nation-state; the struggle for ecological sustainability; and the struggle for gender emancipation. They are intricately tied and form the foundation of Ocalan’s ‘Democratic Confederation.’

This is how I came across the teaching of Ocalan. I looked up the definition of the interesting sounding form of democracy, which itself led to my being introduced to the social revolution going on in Rojava, north east Syria. For those who seek a viable alternative in governance, a beacon of hope is Rojava.

The movement I’ll encapsulate as Rojava is Aposim in practical application. The vital essence of the movement is self-criticism to the core. That is just about the polar opposite of the current movement in the United States of 2025 where criticism of the governance is verboten.

In Rojava, self-criticism especially among the cadre is essential to the movement’s vitality. Its real strength is not to be trapped. Instead in the reshaping that comes from not being trapped it transcends itself, even its own identity. It this way it is ready for the important task today, to share the Syria of al-Shaara. But the task is not easy. While leaders of the Syrian Defense Forces, Rojava’s military wing, have met with their counterparts in the new Syria, they have not agreed to fully integrate their operations. For the continued success of Rojava, SDF needs to remain intact. Then there is the question of governance.

The Washington Kurdish Institute reports, “On March 30, the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (AANES) strongly rejected the newly formed government in Damascus, stating that it fails to reflect Syria’s diversity and continues the same exclusionary and centralized policies of the previous regime. In a statement, the Syrian Kurds emphasized that any government that does not include fair and meaningful representation of all ethnic, religious, and political components of Syria will only deepen the crisis, not solve it.”

Rojava integrates minorities. According to the Rojava Information Center, “NE Syria is home to Syriac Christians,Assyrian Christians, Armenian Christians, Yazidis, Turkmen and Chechens, minorities whose rights are protected in law and who are guaranteed representation in all political processes.”

Also recent victories over ISIS have allowed for Rojava’s administrative influence to expand into Arab-majority regions such as Manbij, Deir-ez-Zor and Raqqa. This expansion means “it is likely that Kurds no longer make up a majority of the population in regions administered by the AANES,” the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria aka Rojava.

According to WKI, AANES “declared that they would not recognize or implement decisions made by a government that marginalizes communities like theirs. Reaffirming their commitment to a democratic, decentralized Syria, the AANES called for an inclusive political process that respects citizenship, equal participation, and an end to domination by any single faction.”

Music Monday

Click here to listen to The Old Hippie Show with Uncle Pat today from 4-7 pm 91.5 FM WECI Earlham College Radio