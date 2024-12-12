all creatures are

My fears for the future of Rojava have turned to hope, all in the passing of about 48 hours. To recap, Rojava, that experiment in democratic confederalism going on in North and East Syria, is under threat by Turkey who wants the autonomous administration and all ifs people gone, as in, from the face of the Earth.

Rojava is basically made up of Kurds but it’s a pluralistic society welcoming and incorporating nomadic Arab tribes, Christians, Muslims, and ethic minorities whose perennial struggle is to exist as autonomous self-governing people within the larger national authority.

This welcoming aspect along with the fact that SDF, Rojava-led Syrian Defense Forces, hold “80 to 90% of the oil fields,” according to the very modern British Major General Chip Chapman in a conservation on a British video podcast. His expertise transcends Syria but as that was the hot topic du jour, he focused on what it all meant.

I was especially attentive to what he said about al Hol and the ISIS prisoner camps. He didn’t mention them at all, but he did weave some hope together regarding Rojava’s future in the new Syria of HTS at al. Chip Chapman said al Jolani (meaning of the Golan btw), has taken a ‘pragmatic view’ of SDF and Rojava. That, he said, is a good thing.

He also said HTS’ object was to get rid of first Russian then Iranian actors and influencers in Syria and they have done that. “But what’s next?” he asked. Because they have changed their mission, from super-califateulistic to local and inclusive, will the new one take, will the old one seep through, “That’s the unknown there,” Chapman said.

Chapman reported on Tuesday HTS made a formal announcement of their immediate intentions and it seems they have their sights set on local jihad, meaning they are not part of the global jihad. This announcement led to ISIS and others who are part of the global jihad calling HTS, al Jolani and others ‘apostates.’ I had to look that one up. I get, “Dissenter, heretic, nonconformist, defector, deserter, traitor” and others of that ilk.

In other words, ISIS is no friend of HTS and it stands HTS is likewise with ISIS. Meaning, by my flimsy bridge built merely of logic, al Jolani is not likely to call for the release of 100,000 ISIS prisoners. This means Rojava is safer with logic than without. But as we all know, logs build houses, not logic.

Regarding my hope of increasing the number of US or/or NATO troops to northern Syria I can only note what General Chapman said about Trump. In a statement President-elect Trump said he was not interested in getting involved in Syrian affairs except, drumroll please, he made the distinction that the ISIS prisoners must be kept in confinement because they posed a direct threat to homeland USA.

This signals stability in the US mission in northern and eastern Syria. It would seem to mean at least continued support for the current 900-man force there. It also brings up an interesting territory battle which is active and on-going between the Syrian National Army (SNA) as a proxy for Turkey and the SDF not as a proxy but something like that of the United States.

Erdogan has been clear he wants as much of the old Ottoman Empire back as he can get. We are seeing if not day to day, week to week, incursions towards the northeast by Turkish-led ‘rebel’ groups. These are not ISIS per se but they are part of the same global dominance movement. In northern Syria, Turkey is paying for it with training and military support. Turkey was an early member of NATO. They are an ally of the United States, and yet as allies our forces are face to face.

Middle East is a very complex place. Chapman reeled off his list of who hate’s who: “There’s Shia vs Sunni; Sunni vs Sunni; Assad vs the rebels; everyone vs IS; Turks vs Kurds; Iran vs Israel; Israel vs Hamas and Hezbollah; HTS vs Russia and Iran.” Then he added, “Everyone would like all of them to be ameliorated.”

That’s a large statement of hope and I doubt that it’s entirely true, but for a pragmatic expert like Chip Chapman to even be in a mind set to speak of wholesale amelioration is first fruit of this new blossoming hope in Syria.

It can be a contagious hope in that it is based on the insertion into the global mind maw of the antithesis of global jihad, effectively local jihad. Not in the meaning of holy war, but in the meaning of building a good Muslim society, one that does not demand conversion or death, but instead offers the open hand of inclusion. Where last week we only had global jihadists, now we have local jihadists, building on what is there and working together across regions.

Since this is the kind of society at work in Rojava and since Rojava is within Syria, and since al Jolani knows of and is pragmatic to Rojava/SDF, perhaps he and other HTS leaders will utilize some modified version of governance ala Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (Rojava).

General Chapman said Jolani may be pragmatic and choose a decentralized form of governance. This, he said, is also what SDF and KRG in Iraq seek. KRG is the Kurdistan Regional Government in Iraqi Kurdistan.

Let’s just say that happens, that Jolani chooses a decentralized governance system based on Rojava’s, could this then be anything but a peaceful revolution where old hierarchies fall and are replaced with decentralized confederations of regional self-interest and mutual support?

That’s a rhetorical question. We’ll leave it blowin’ in the wind.

