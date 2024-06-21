Red Path news
Rare buffalo birth & Cherokee sovereignty expands
Caption: This albino deer lived among the cattle on Paul A’s farm near Metamora, Indiana
Legend of the White Buffalo alive and well
The most important thing in Red Country is the the arrival of white buffalo. Mathematically this is astounding; spiritually it is even more so.
On June 11, 2024 in Native News Online Kaili Berg wrote, “Last week at Yel…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Acorn Archive to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.