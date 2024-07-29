Uncle Pat made me laugh out loud, something I haven’t done in far too long. We were talking politics, which since it was Monday the day after the ‘announcement,’ meant we were talking Biden, when he said, “He can do anything he wants now because he’s not beholden to anybody.”

I said, “Yeah, he could legalize marijuana and there’d be no political fall out.”

Then he cracked me up saying, “With that Supreme Court decision about presidential immunity he could have Trump killed and get away with it.”

I managed to croak, “Yer bad!” And he called himself a nasty name. He’s an old hippie like me and we learned long ago to name ourselves before the others would do it for us; and they always did.

Thinking about this later I realized what a great vat of possibilities he had uncovered. It will hold just about everything in our imaginations, moral and law abiding things and the more fun stuff.

Besides taking Trump out of both his and our misery and legalizing pot nationally, what other fantasies should President Biden enact in these next six months? Think it over and get back to me. If we get some good ones I’ll compile ‘em and send them off to Joe as our going away requests. Who knows? It may give him some ideas.