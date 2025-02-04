Feb. 3, 2025—Hot News! Yesterday

While searching for some art to go along with my story about the Springwells Mound Group in Detroit, I came across a report by Jeff Chivis, tribal council treasurer for the Nottawasseppi Huron Band of the Potawatomi, that details plans already underway to, in fact, transfer ownership of SMG/Fort Wayne from the city of Detroit to the Nottawasseppi Potawatomi.

I do not know the current status of this effort, though the website is dated 2020, so we can assume it was current til then.

According to his report, the subject was first breeched in 2013 with Dr. Chivis “consulting on behalf of the Tribe with the City of Detroit.” He does establish that Fort Wayne Historic Park is owned by the City of Detroit which was a question I had asked myself.

In short, the Tribe “requested the transfer of the deed of the Fort Wayne Mound to NHBP. The City recently expressed their intent to follow through with this request.” And there it ends. Both sides nodding acceptance of interest, at least. The story develops with time.

Dr. Chivis’ article is entitled “NHBP’s Quest to Obtain the Deed for a 1,000-Year-Old Burial Mound in Detroit.” His rough dates are 750-1200 AD. U of M archaeologist James Fitting gives the dates 800-1400 AD though ceremonial burials were reported into the early 19th Century.

Since these dates encompass the mound building era at Springwells, and since the final stage of the Michigan Iroquois Younge Tradition is also called Springwells, I'm going to say the builders of the mounds at that time were the people who lived there, the Iroquois-speaking Springwells of the Younge Tradition.

David M. Stothers spent his ilfe doing Great Lakes archaeology. He identifies the Young Tradition as Iroquois. “It is suggested that the close correspondence of the cultural remains of the Younge Tradition and the western branch of the Ontarios Iroquois Tradition at all time levels is a reflection of the ethnic identity of the Younge Tradition people as Iroquois.”

And since these Younge Tradition are ancestral to the Wyandot, it seems right that the Wyandot should have an integral role at the Springwells Mound Group. It is literally named for their ancestors and as the Wyandot of Anderdon, they are just down the river at Gibraltar.

Chivis makes it clear that the Potawatomi also have a natural right to claim ownership of Fort Wayne/SMG, but I wonder what kind of ownership? In most cases where federal land goes back to the Tribes, ownership is retained by the feds while rights of occupancy and other rights are ceded to the Tribes. I could see that sweetening the deal here, if there still is a deal.

Chivis writes, “Our People are descended from the Detroit Potawatomi, who later relocated to the Huron River Valley and became know as the Huron Potawatomi.” Through their proven presence in Detroit, NHBP are claiming their right to Springwells and Fort Wayne A map he provides shows a Potawatomi village near SMG in the 1760s. He says the bones of his ancestors were buried at Springwells but acknowledges the many other tribes who were there before. “NHBP is the most recent Native Nation whose Ancestors occupied the immediate area of the Fort,” Clivis noted. With their archaeological precedence and historic connections, the Wyandot have perhaps the greatest claim.

Share

More about this Land Back action as things develop.

Further reading: The Emergence and Developmentof the Younge and Ontario Irquois Traditinos by David M. Stothers.