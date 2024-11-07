Ruth Gordon

“One thing about progress, you can’t always tell when it’s happening.”

Bob Newhart

‘Newhart’ made me laugh in this blackest hour when the results are in and the landslide went the other way, when the freedoms we have today will lessen for the considerable future, when the environment will burn even hotter, when government experts depart wholesale, when the global oligarchy now has its leader and a popular mandate, when, when, when when!

Today is today and tomorrow looks like hell. The Netanyahu’s have won. Wholesale extermination is on the agenda. A flimsy grip on Congress is all we can hope for. If that goes, a democratic America is lost. Liquidate and evacuate. To quote Dylan, “Everything’s broken.”

Still, Newhart makes me laugh—