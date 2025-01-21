Inured is the word
Who inured you?
Netanyahu?
Or was it the fist
of the double twist
where a sense of menace
becomes everyday.
Oh hi! Oh hay!
Ohio State won today
while tomorrow the streets will bleed
with the newly freed
patri-riot.
Martin Luther King
like a mountain spring
will not run
in Mississippi.
Instead they worship
their failed prophet
of the smoking gun
Robert E. Lee.
Leonard Peltier
from his trial of tears
is set free
as across America
the Indian spirit sighs,
‘At last.’
While in Washington today
a gigantic par-tay
inaugurates the way
for some rough beast
who sloshes through the swamp
to be born, evangelically,
again.
As Cronkite would say
of this auspicious day,
‘That’s the way
it is.’
