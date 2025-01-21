Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published

Inured is the word

Who inured you?

Netanyahu?

Or was it the fist

of the double twist

where a sense of menace

becomes everyday.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published

Oh hi! Oh hay!

Ohio State won today

while tomorrow the streets will bleed

with the newly freed

patri-riot.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published

Martin Luther King

like a mountain spring

will not run

in Mississippi.

Instead they worship

their failed prophet

of the smoking gun

Robert E. Lee.

Leonard Peltier

from his trial of tears

is set free

as across America

the Indian spirit sighs,

'At last.'

While in Washington today

a gigantic par-tay

inaugurates the way

for some rough beast

who sloshes through the swamp

to be born, evangelically,

again.

As Cronkite would say

of this auspicious day,

'That's the way

it is.'

