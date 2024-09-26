I can’t look at my cell phone the same way anymore. I have written against the Israeli army’s massacre of Palestinians and am now half-expecting one of those calls which the Lebanese received on their pagers. Buzz, it rings you pick it up to read the message and it blows up in your face, taking your eyes and parts of your hand with it.

A Lebanese surgeon said it would take four or five reconstructive surgeries to repair those hands enough to make them somewhat workable. They’ll never be completely right again. And of course with the eyes gone blindness is forever. This is what happens to innocent people. I’m not innocent. I’m opinionated. I’m anti-war and that means I’m against Israel’s aggression. I’m not an enemy of Israel, but I am an enemy of their military aggression, with or without US bucks and backing.

I’m not a softy yet I am now concerned about the safety of consumer electronic products. Other folks are more sensitive to this kind of thing than me. What are they going through now? In a word it’s terrorism. That’s what Leon Panetta called it and we agree!

By devising this devilish scheme, Israel has injected all of us with a thin, icy blade of terrorism. As though those exploding pagers were only the tip of some horrendous sword with the potential of electronic execution.

I mean it looks like Israeli intelligence actually built these devices knowing exactly how they would work. They envisaged the end user having their eyes blown out, their hands blown off. That was their intention. And they knew that innocent people would be maimed, but I suspect among themselves the team that thought up and executed this evil plan, justify what they’ve done by saying there are no innocent people. Children are only pre-enemies and therefore can preemptively be killed or mutilated.

That isn’t healthy thinking. That is aggressively evil thinking and we must put a stop to it. We in this case is the United States of America.

Israel has long coveted the land that currently includes part of southern Lebanon. They know through the response Netanyahu got from Congress on his previous visit to Washington and through the words of our president and vice president, that the US has not only got their back, through our Congressional representatives we applaud their leader with standing ovation.

Israel is now testing the outer boundaries of that support. We who thought Israel had gone too far when only 10,000 Palestinians were killed, have nothing more or rather nothing new to contribute. We were against Israel’s military aggression then so we certainly are against this, more polished genocidal machine.

Our words aren’t enough anymore. They are countered one for one by Israel supporters in Congress, in churches and in communities around the country. How Christians can support mass murder of innocent people is beyond me, is beyond Christianity.

Supporting evil is not good.

