Gordie Howe Bridge between Detroit and Windsor opening delayed until early 2026

Trump’s terrible tariffs have played havoc with Detroit’s auto industry. A quick Google check found these headlines: Yahoo Finance, one day ago—“Trump’s tariffs are pummeling top automakers. The hit is $11.7 billion — and climbing”; NPR one day ago — “Carmakers have absorbed most losses from tariffs. Will consumers bear the cost soon?”; CBC three hours ago — "Whitmer told Trump in private that Michigan auto jobs depend on a tariff change of course.”

From this we gather the Detroit auto industry has absorbed $11.7 billion due to Trump’s tariffs but it will soon pass those costs along to the consumer. Detroit and Windsor, its Canadian neighbor across the river, operate as though there is no border, or they did until Trump's tariffs came along. Now it looks like vehicle prices will go up while demand will diminish. With lower production from reduced sales there is likely to be job losses in both Canada and the US, including Windsor which is heavily dependent on the US auto industry for employment opportunities.

That's the problem. The solution is — damn the tariffs, damn the border, create an international economic zone that encompasses all of what the first French explorers called Le Détroit, the river and lake system on both sides of the corridor between Lake Huron and Lake Erie and let trade and people flow freely.

You know how we have duty free zones at international airports and enterprise zones which incentives industrial investments in specific regions? It would be a little like that only larger. It would allow industry and people who live and work within the zone to travel freely across what is now and international boundary.

(By the way, did you know currently a US resident can travel into Canada without a passport, but cannot get back into the United States without one? Crazy, ay?)

Trump’s tariffs are unintentionally Le Détroit-centric. Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan put it simply, “When you put a tariff on Canada, you put a tariff on Michigan.” The Ambassador Bridge between Windsor and Detroit is the busiest international boundary in North America with roughly $323 million worth of product crossing everyday, according to WXYZ-Detroit.

In a TV news interview, one Canadian expert said Detroit/Windsor is ground zero for the impact of a 25% tariffs on automotive, 30 to 40% of the auto parts used in Detroit auto manufacturers come from Canada. He said, “They can often cross the Detroit River seven times before final assembly.” That means the tariffs are applied every time they cross the border.“How long can they do that?” he asked.

Both experts said it is nearly impossible to break up that arrangement and they don’t want to. The Canadian expert said, "We're married and we don't want to leave that marriage.” Their solution is to beg Trump for tariff exceptions. Mine is both more comprehensive and more dignified.

The idea is to create an autonomous governmental region encompassing all or part of southwestern Ontario and southeastern Michigan. What do I mean by autonomous governmental system? It is a self-governing unit constructed as “alternative, direct-democratic institution capable of transcending the system of the capitalist nation-state.” The ideas in quotes come from Murray Bookchin and are now the operating system of Rojava aka the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria. In other words, the system both works and is working.

The advantage of an autonomous governmental system is that it doesn’t have boundaries except those which already exist. Meaning it can take a form that overlaps borders such as the international border between Detroit and Windsor.

This would be a radical change for the citizens within the zone. There would be a new citizenship for those people within Le Détroit. They would not lose their current citizen status; they would gain another. The advantages would be tremendous in terms of cost of living, quality of life, consumer choices, work availability, freedom of movement and more. In a few years, people living within the zone would be envied, real estate prices would rise and urban blight would be a thing of the past.

Since it would be its own customs territory, goods could be brought in sans tariffs and duties of either Canada or the United States. It would function as a duty free territory outside the US and Canadian Customs Zones, like the US Virgin Islands, for example.

It cements common sense connections that have existed since man first found his way to southeast Michigan and crossed over to Ontario. That first binding goes back more than 10,000 years. The criss-crossing since then has only drawn us closer and closer, until the inevitable and we become as one. This is a way of doing that.