Feast of the Dead

The mystery of who the original people of Michigan were was greatly unraveled in 1934 when three aboriginal sites were found accidentally. The information comes from a thin booklet published by the University of Michigan Museum of Anthropology, copyright 1936. In “Perforated Indian Crania in Michigan” W. B. Hinsdale and Emerson F. Greenman describe a people that were unknown to them. As they would later learn, at least in regards to the Younge site in eastern Lapeer County, these were Iroquoian-speaking people, who could generally be called Michigan Huron.

When they wrote this booklet they had no name or reference point for just whose skulls they were studying. With the knowledge that has been gained over the past 91 years I make the case they are describing Michigan Huron burial rituals.

The three sites in southeastern Michigan discovered in 1934 were the Younge site in Lapeer County, and burial sites found in Farmington Township, Oakland County and Flat Rock, southern Wayne County. “In each location where digging was done crania were unearthed in which small holes had been drilled,” the authors wrote. “The operations had been performed after death.”

After “rather intensive” periodical investigation in nearly every county in the lower peninsula and four counties in the Upper Peninsula “upon no other occasion” had “this feature been discovered.” Since the much more numerous Central Algonquin shared Michigan with he Huron and since these perforated skulls were not found where they lived, it argues for Huron specificity in the area. Besides the mystery of the skulls themselves is the mystery of how it is that perforated crania turned up suddenly in three places in the same year?

“Five crania, entire and in good condition, were found near the village of Farmington, about fifteen miles west of Detroit.” The “skeletal remains of about seventeen individuals were encountered in a commercial gravel pit within a space of fifteen feet long, eight feet wide and five feet deep.” In other words, the gravel workers had come upon a Huron cemetery.

“Of the eight or ten crania from the site on the Roy Younge farm in Lapeer County…five were perforated at the vertex….One is the frontal bone of a child of seven or eight years….” An adult in the group had a disk removed from the “posterior portion of the crania.” In one burial at the Younge site “the remains of two individuals were accompanied by the skulls of two bears.”

Later University of Michigan archaeologists would name them the Younge Tradition, an Iroquoian-speaking people who are the ancestors of the Wyandot. Because of this and the exclusivity of such cranial perforation to this locale, it’s not a far leap to say the Flatrock site was also a Huron cemetery.

At the Flatrock burial site “four of the twenty crania were perforated at the vertex.” While we know the Younge site held the bodies of Iroquoian-speaking people, we can guess by the Flatrock site’s proximity to the 1840 Wyandot Indian Reservation, that those buried were also Iroquoian-speakers. The Wyandot are an extension of the Huron-Petun, of which the Michigan Younge Tradition people were an integral part.

For a better picture of what these people were like when they were alive, I turn to Bruce G. Trigger’s The Children of Aataentsic, A History of the Huron People to 1660. He writes, “A Huron was expected to die as bravely as he had lived.” “The Huron seemed to have believed that they had at least two souls.” One could be reborn, “the other remained with the body until the Feast of the Dead was celebrated.”

Since we know the Feast of the Dead ceremony was also carried out in ancient southeastern Michigan, it is possible these bodies were waiting for liberation at the next Feast of the Dead, which happened only occasionally like when they moved village sites, but not annually. Ergo they needed to store the bodies of their loved ones until their souls could be liberated.

“As soon as someone died, those whose task it was flexed his body in a crouching position and wrapped it in the finest fur robe that his relatives possessed.” "The deceased was usually buried on the third day after he died.” At daybreak “the body was carried to the cemetery. There it was placed in a bark coffin, supported on poles eight to ten feet high.” “After the funeral, the husband or wife of the deceased remained lying in a disheveled state in their house for ten days.”

Trigger does not mention anything about perforated crania in his segment Death, but Hinsdale and Greenman report on other sites elsewhere than Michigan. Besides Michigan, Ontario and Ohio, perforated skulls were also found in New York, another place where the Iroquois emerged in situ and over time.

“In 1875 Henry Gillman described about twenty crania with holes from one-third to three-quarters of an inch in diameter.” They were from four sites: the Great Mound at Springwells in Detroit, "a mound on the Au Sable, another mound on Devil River in the same general area,” aka ‘Up north,’ and in a mound in Saginaw. In 1903 another perforated crania was found in a mound near Bay City. This one had three perforations at the apex of the skull, instead of one which most of the others had.

Through their research Hinsdale and Greenman noted how geographically rare these finds were. “Through correspondence and search in the literature it becomes apparent that crania with perforations similar to those from Michigan have been found in the United State only in regions adjoining the State the south and east. Closest of those to southeastern Michigan, and separated from it by the Detroit River, are several sites in Ontario, Canada, between the southeastern curve of Georgian Bay and Lake Simcoe, in Norfolk County near the shore Lake Eerie, in Lambton county and in the city of Windsor directly across from Detroit. “Five of the skulls found at the Windsor cemetery had single holes drilled in them.… The rest of these Canadian specimens that are described in detail have from two to six holes each.”

Two perforated skulls were from a single grave said to be a Uren Village site in Norfolk County, Ontario on Lake Erie. Trigger wrote, “The middle Iroquoian culture of southern Ontario is divided into two substages: Uren, lasting from about AD 1300-1350 and Middleport, from 1350-1400.” So this Uren Village perforated crania burial is around 1300-1350 AD. The southeastern Michigan Iroquoian contemporary to the Uren phase was the Springwells Phase of the Younge Tradition which lasted until 1400 when it mysteriously dispersed into cultural oblivion.

Hinsdale and Greeman do not attempt to date the crania they studied, but they do make the case for a Hopewell connection with the Michigan Iroquoian burial practice. At both the Hopewell Group near Chillicothe, and the Turner Group near Cincinnati perforated crania were found. While the authors are careful not to suggest “any direct, intimate relationship” between the Michigan-Ontario sites and the Hopewell sites in southern Ohio, there is “an association between perforation and disarticulation of crania.”

Since we know the demise of the Hopewell Interaction Sphere precedes the advent of Iroquoian-speaking people of Michigan and Ontario by about 100 years, it seems natural that there would be a break in the line of relationship between the two cultures. It is especially so when we consider that the Iroquoian people are said to have emerged from the in situ Algonquin-speaking people of Michigan and Ontario. Some archaeologists suggest the Hopewell culture mixed with the local Central Algonquin stock to create the Iroquois. The evidence of the perforated crania seems to support their claims.

If we were to map out these sites where perforated skulls were found, wouldn’t that demarcate the territory of those people? And doesn't that differentiate them from the other Huron of Ontario? I think it does. This is only one clue, but it is a very strong one.

Our Michigan Huron, (they are ‘ours’ as all the past of this land is ‘ours’) were one with these people; more than that, they were these people. As such they deserve a name. The Younge Tradition will not do except as it covers those Michigan Huron of long ago only. But as we see the hole-in-the-crania culture went as far as Lake Simcoe in Ontario. A larger name is needed. Even my favorite Le Détroit Iroquois doesn’t cover it. Maybe the best name for them is Wyandot. I mean, why ’n’ not?

