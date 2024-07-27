If you had one wish that Joe Biden would grant you during his long lame-duckery what would it be? Peace is the answer and don’t tell me we, as a nation, are not at war, Joe. A war is weapons and we supply them ergo we are at war.

Unfortunately, it is the kind of warring that works with our economy and since we are not sacrificing troops, it isn’t likely to raise the voice of dissent. It’s insidious war making, what we’re doing, just supplying the weapons not the will. It’s the kind that takes large moral courage to overcome. Because it is so invisible, it becomes more invincible.

We need to shine more light on the congressional-military-industrial complex, and looking at how we engage war with our weapons sales and grants. It sounds like the job of the generals and admirals and joint committees, and the application of it is, but the conceptualization of it is something we can participate in and as citizens we owe it to ourselves to do just that.