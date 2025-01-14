Deb Haaland, Lacuna-Pueblo

As one of the last acts of outgoing Interior Department Secretary Deb Haaland two new national monuments were established in California last week. This protects more than 848,000 acres of tribal ancestral lands. In a move that is gaining more and more traction, the properties will be co-managed by Native Americans.

The Chuckwalla National Monument spans 624,000 acres in the desert south of Joshua Tree National Park. The area has always been home to the Torres Martinez Desert Cahuilla Indians and is important to their culture and history.

Another 224,000 acres near Mount Shasta in northern California has been protected from development. The Sattila Highlands National Monument is the ancestral homeland. of the Pit River Nation who will co-manage it with the Interior Department.

The object of this co-management is to ensure traditional tribal land stewardship will be blended with the latest scientific knowledge.

Interior Secretary Haaland has also signed a public order which withdraws 20,510 acres of National Forest System land in Pennington County, South Dakota “from sale, exchange, mineral entry and leasing for a 20-year period,” according to the department. This Black Hills country is sacred land to the Cheyenne, Arapaho, Arikara, Hidatsa, Mandan and Crow tribes.

Then, according to Tribal Business News, “The Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians have purchased approximately 2,000 acres of land within the original Table Rock Reserve in southern Oregon.

“The newly purchased land encompasses the largest contiguous block of private land within the historic 1853 Table Rock Reserve. The undeveloped property extends to the Rogue River and includes the probable location of a pivotal 1853 treaty signing, according to a report in the Newport Times News. The purchase price wasn’t disclosed.”

In all, this amounts to 1,698,000 acres of additional land under Native stewardship.

