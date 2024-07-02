Outagamie ousted from Michigan
An army of Indian nations rise up against them
Caption: Fort Ponchatrain du Detroit, 1710, as Cadillac left it
The Battle of Detroit in 1712 marked the inglorious end to a people in Michigan whose ancestors had probably followed the receding glacier up the mitten as it exposed itself for the first time in donkey years.
It was only 292 years ago when Jacques-Charles Renaud Dubuisson filed his r…
