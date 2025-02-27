Our re-ranking brain
a tome of a poem
It’s like this
Our re-ranking brain
knows better
than to posit itself
on a spit of hierarchy.
Mind is a heterarchic thing.
It adjusts to circumstances locally.
Sources of power linked to values
counterpoised in dynamic equilibrium
between competition and cooperation
like the fungus and the plant
the better for both.
Fungus and plant in symbiotic woo
exploit each oth…
