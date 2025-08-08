Courtesy FraCo Democratic Party

“To set up what you like against what you dislike:

This is the disease of the mind….

Try not to seek after the Real;

Only cease to cherish opinions.”

— Seng-ts’ an, CE 600 (m/l)

I’ve been using this in my meditation since yesterday. I’m using it to scatter vritti, the Sanskrit word meaning ‘mind stuff’, all the little thoughts and emotions that take the meditator away from single-mindedness.

When I read this initially, I spent some time in the realm of philosophy contemplating, or maybe it was just wondering, what are opinions? Since it was oh-dark-thirty and I was laying in bed, my mind gave me an answer which I’m struggling to remember now. It had to do with cause and effect. Something like, opinion is a cause that initiates effect, therefore effect is the result of the cause that is opinion. That would make opinion a cause initiated by the individual practicing it (opinion, that is).

But it also makes opinion part of a larger duality with effect being the result, and that’s what dear of Seng-ts’ an was warning us about. The ancient Chinese Buddhist monk wanted us to always be in the One, that place beyond duality, that place which comes with enlightenment, aka samadhi, satori, zen, etc.

That’s the sacred part, but there’s also a secular use to his entreaty. We’re seeing the cause and effect of that these days in rural America. The Franklin County Observer just published a report entitled “Protest Rallies Continue in Brookville”. Brookville, Indiana is the Franklin County seat. Franklin County is deep, reactionary red. As the report noted, in 2024 81% of the county voters chose Trump.

So this third protest against Trump and his trumpetings is big news. I’ve lived in and around Franklin County for over. 20 years now and can say from experience the Democratic Party there has been politically flaccid til now. Viva la difference, by the way. The national press corps has even taken notice. The Observer wrote, “The Washington Post sent their Senior National Political Correspondent Naftali Bendavid from Washington, D.C. and free-lance photographer Michael Swenson from Cynthiana, Kentucky to Brookville to interview people and to photograph both the event and the town.”

According to the Observer, there were 52 people, "mostly of retirement age” protesting and 12 people counter protesting. Striving for neutrality, the Observer said “both sides are against fascism and pedophiles” but “defining fascism can be complicated,” which might be true in the middle of a protest and counter protest, but easy sitting at one’s desk. The reporter, Sara Duffy, noted both sides called the other fascists.

They were more unified on the term pedophile, though perhaps because no one directly accused Trump of being one. If they had, I imagine then those definitions would have fallen on deaf ears, at least on the Trump side.

This is all by way of illustrating my headline topic, opinions. Here are two groups of neighbors with differing opinions of what fascism is. Despite the motivations for those differences, the fact remains, they are opinions and as the ancient monk told us, ‘This is the disease of the mind.’

Maybe the answer is not to try to convince the other side of our opinion, but to eliminate opinion all together. How to do that in a sacred way might be easier than how to do that in a secular way.

Consider this food for thought. I wonder if you have an opinion about it? If so 'like' this and make a comment.