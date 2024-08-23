What was missing from the stuperaneous, electrifical, dancing dog ’n’ pony show that was the Democratic National Convention just gone? In a word, opposition. It was a lovely, lock-step adulation march where dissenters are shown the door, not given their minute, and nary a microphone.

This was a showcase of an authoritarianism of another kind. A sort of backlash in the same bay with Illiberals, neo-authorianists and the like, including our own favorite domestic terrorist Donald J. Trump, the one and onliest. (Thank God!)

Conventions, as I recall, are instruments of decision making. We go there to decide who we want for these various offices. Did you see any option for your personal decision? Where’s the Bernie Sanders of today? No, he is not gone, but his was the spirit we needed here at DNC 2024. That perfect platform. Where is the Democratic platform now? I guess we saw it acted out on the big stage there in Chicago. Here’s what their website says:

“The Platform focuses on priorities for Democrats up and down the ballot, from growing the economy to lowering costs for families; tackling the climate crisis and securing energy independence; closing the racial wealth gap and investing in small businesses; restoring Roe v. Wade as the law of the land; protecting communities from the scourge of gun violence and protecting freedoms for all Americans; and securing our border and strengthening American leadership worldwide.”

Not very specific is it? Bernie’s platform was just the opposite. But these are strange times. As DNC speakers mentioned over and over, we are in a fight to save democracy as we know it, that is liberal democracy, as opposed to illiberal democracy where even our weakened-down current vote would be taken from us.

I get that. What I don’t get is why there were no choices for us to make, actively or passively. Out in the streets they called it a “coronation of war criminals.” We didn’t see that on the stations I was watching, ABC, NBC and Fox. That came from Amy Goldman interviewing on the street for Democracy Now. In the street’s view it is the “colonial state of Israel,” meaning Israel is some kind of military colony of ours. Hmmm, there’s a ring of truth there.

Trump the target

Incidentally, I’m beginning to sense something else behind the latest attempt on Trump’s life. Not the ear shot from the sniper, but this latest plot which was snubbed out before it could act. Aren’t those idiots following their national politics?

Trump is sinking in a sea of his own insanity. I wouldn’t be surprised if we discover some time in the future when it doesn’t matter anymore, that their was a Republican plot to do Trump in. Not from his MAGA 30%, but I could see it coming from the fringe between 30 and 40%, the true Republicans who see Trump as a pox on the party and the nation. It’s that threat to the nation that would ultimately justify to them a plot that large. They would consider themselves sacrificing for the greater good of the country.

But still I wonder why now? Two attempts to me means more are being considered. It’s the kind of thing that happens when the old bull loses him balls, so to speak. It’s the wolves nipping at the weak one, pulling it down bite by bite, and the rest of the herd just move away.

It’s a wild time when we have two presidential legacies flashing before our eyes, Biden because of his magnanimous gesture and Trump because of his malacious ones. On top of that we have another presidential legacy now being made right before our very eyes and ears.

When the election’s over and Trump is a citizen again, the money sources now paying his legal bills will dry up. The aura that protected him will have fallen and he will be exposed and pilloried on the hard cross of American justice.