It cannot be doubted that, in the United States, the instruction of the people powerfully contributes to the support of a democratic republic; and such must always be the case. — Alexis de Tocqueville

Since I graduated college in 1978, all of my public education life was without the US Department of Education which came into being in 1979. Naturally, I have my doubts about the efficacy of the department and certainly am living proof a good education can be had without it. But then I was born and raised in Michigan. Had I been born and raised in Kentucky of Mississippi it might have been a different story.

In Library Class in my elementary school (yes, we had Library Class) I read a Kentucky author who said of education in his home state, ‘Thank God for Mississippi.’ At the time, long before the advent of the Department of Education, Mississippi was ranked as the worst state for public education. Kentucky was one rung above it.

De Tocqueville also compared and contrasted Ohio public education with Kentucky education at the time (roughly 1835-40), noting the superiority of the one and the paucity of the other. Also around that time Michigan was becoming a state and they took their model of education from a system in Bavaria which included kindergarten. It would be the model other states would emulate and adopt. The important thing for us today is that the primary school system in Michigan was overseen by local officials and it worked.

When I worked at the Ionia, Michigan newspaper around 20 years ago I had a weekly column where I once suggested the dissolution of the US Department of Education. At the time under the Bush administration the Dept. of Education was demanding students take and pass standard tests. The teachers hated it because it took the focus from learning to passing the test, two very different things. Parents hated it for the same reason. It didn’t make their children smarter or sharper.

Without a national standard for public education, which is what the Department of Education’s job ultimately should be holding us to, each state will find it's own level and we can expect states like Mississippi to again rush to the bottom. And for poor people who have less potential for mobility, that will be a super bummer.

But soon after the fall of the Dept. of Education, reports will appear in newspapers and magazines comparing the best and the worst states to educate your children. Since we know parents want their children to get the best education, this will result in migrations, not mass migrations but specific. It will be a brain drain from low down states, education-wise, to the more elite. In other words, it will make certain states, probably those who are the reddest right now, education deserts, a very unpleasant prognostication.

The question is, are they not that now? The other day I saw a news story about a girl who was suing her local school district after graduating high school for the sorry education she had received. That tells me, status quo is just not good enough. Will flushing the Department of Education make it better? I’d say not for all, but for some and those states will flourish.

I do wonder why the Trump administration has taken on the job of Education killer. I’m sure some of it has to do with saving money, as though spending on education doesn’t pay off. But I think part of is also has to do with the fact that the Department of Education was established under a Democratic president, Jimmy Carter (RIP).

Another factor is as de Tocqueville wrote, “The instruction of the people powerfully contributes to the support of a democratic republic.” Ergo, keeping the people dumb contributes to the support of an autocratic republic.

Teach Your Children Well by Crosy, Stills, Nash and Young from Deja Vu