‘Don we now our gay apparel’

Two days into 2025 and I’m still alive. I wonder if I will be able to say that next January second? I’m worried about brown shirts, the Nazi militia. I’m the kind of guy they target. Luckily I’m too small to be of significance, but still there are small brown shirts, too. I might be just the right size for some local anti-hero who seeks glory and notice. It’s a terrible thing to think of, but ever since the election, thought’s like that have re-entered my head. They were there last time Trump was president, too.

I don’t consider myself an enemy of Trump now. The sweep of his victory has me looking at him differently. Allowing Musk to go after the bloated military budget is a good thing. We have too many bases, in too many places. Besides by trimming the military of some of its possessions and positions Trump would be following the precedent most recently set by none other than Ronald Reagan. He even closed bases in his home state of California yet still maintained glory status there, at least to some.

I’m not sure about our role in NATO. In fact I do encourage any and all movements towards Euro self-defense which do not include the United States. We are paying for bases throughout Europe which are remnants of post war mentality. Our armed forces provide security for no economic cost to them. There are other kinds of costs of course. Love and hate are two extremes. The conquering heroes’ perennial presence is insulting to Europe in a way, actually in a big way. But the Europeans are wise enough to know a gift horse when they see one. How much would they have to pay for that same security if they were to provide it?

So I’m not sure about our presence in NATO. I guess I have trouble with the range of the obligation. The goal of NATO is north Atlantic alliance for mutual security. How is Turkey north Atlantic? Turkey is with Europe and the North America in that case because they were allied at the end of World War Two, but oddly enough not at the beginning. According to AI Overview, Turkey was neutral during most of the war, then when they saw how things were going, joined the “Allied powers towards the very end in February 1945 shortly before the war’s conclusion.”

The implication being Turkey could and more likely would just as easily have joined the Nazi side had the tides flown in that direction. By the way, Turkey already has their brown shirts. They recently took over a city in northern Syria under Turkey’s open eye and helpful hand. These proxies of Erdogan’s military pushed out US allies and our Defense Department officials had to negotiate with Turkey to see our people were safely removed.

Brown shirts take many roles. Their iterations are everywhere around the globe. They are certainly among all populations to one degree or another. Brown shirts is an expression of raw power. I’m stopped by that expression. I want to attach it to something like the source of that power. Brown shirts is an expression of power enabled by a source of that power. (With the election we have enabled that enabler.)

Then it needs an object to express itself upon. And herein lies the rubble. Immigrants become the immediate scapegoat. (And yet Elon Musk is an immigrant.) Trans and gay rights people have been a target for a good while now. Well not good for them. Not long ago there were several challengingly expressive people clustered as baggers at the market. I saw them as exotic birds who knew they were endangered so they stayed together even at work. They struck me as defiant and hyper watchful. I knew that look from Nam. Yeah, that was it, they were living in a war zone.

I haven’t seen them at the market in quite awhile now. Sure hope it wasn’t the brown shirts.

If he keeps his promise in a few weeks the Insurrectionists will be released and I expect they will come out in a fury. They will be the proven ones and carry with them the mantle of leadership. We can be sure they will be coming back as heroes and that itself will be a media feeding frenzy and at the same time a rallying cry and clarion call to don brown shirts and organize under the protection of he who we elected to do what he said he would.

Many will heed the call. Many already have. What it means to law and order is challenging. What it means to politics is equally so. There is a solid base of 15-20% hard core brownshirts in the US today. Then you have the personality cult of Trump himself, the MAGA millions. Then you have those who have jumped on the band wagon with all the bravado of someone eager to see what a hurricane is like. Then you have the GOP Republicans who voted for Trump because he led the Republican ticket and GOP Republicans who voted for Harris yet are still Republicans. And among themselves they are not of one mind. No enemy is big enough this time around. The rise in Germany had the Jews. That was big enough. But here in the US all we have are immigrants and that line’s too fuzzy. Gran’ma and Grampa Schlueter are sacred to me and they were immigrants.

The point is the Republican Party can’t hold them all. If brown shirt violence breaks out as I suspect, battle lines will again be drawn and Republicans will have to ask themselves, ‘Whose side am I on?’

Share