Gauley River, West Virginia aka Almost heaven

In this anti-environment era when even the Environmental Protection Agency is working against its own mandate, the Arc of Appalachia is planning to expand it preserved land portfolio from 14,000 acres to 30,000. And they are aware that grant mechanisms are likely to dwindle to insignificance or worse, disappear altogether.

Their objective is to expand their donor base by moving across the Ohio River into West Virginia and Kentucky. Actually, they’ve already begun with small holdings in both states. While West Virginia and Kentucky have vast amounts of green space, the same can't be said of Ohio.

Years ago I bicycled from Detroit, through Toledo to Martins Ferry/Wheeling and was amazed at how developed the state was compared to Michigan where, in those days, when you went Up North you were in the woods. More recently I drove US 52 from West Virginia to Cincinnati and West Harrison along the Ohio River; same thing; little patches of woods but mostly it was developed, not overly but too much to be considered really wild like the north woods.

That's why I became a supporter of the Arc of Appalachia. They are bringing the wild back to Ohio. At least that was their original mandate, if not in so many words. Their successes have allowed them to jump over the Beautiful River (Ohio) and begin wilding West Virginia and Kentucky which if you know anything about the history of the Hatfields and McCoys you know has always been pretty wild. But the Arc of Appalachia is going there to ensure that wilderness is a permanent thing.

Of the Arc's 12 current Land Campaigns two are in West Virginia and one is in Kentucky. It's these I want to concentrate on today. The biggest of them is five miles on the Gauley River, consisting of 1,336 acres in Nicholas County, West Virginia. The project cost is $3,654,572 and as of July 24th around a half million dollars have been raised.

According to the Arc, "The legendary Gauley River is one of the top ten whitewater rafting rivers in the world. Before Summersville Lake was constructed in 1965, the Gauley flowed entirely wild and free. Today, the dam releases water six weeks each fall, providing thrilling adventures for rafters who prepare to drop 688 feet in elevation as they travel 24 miles through the Gauley River National Recreation Area, located just downstream of the dam.” The five miles of Arc proposed preserve is located in pristine country above the dam.

While writing this I learned that the Gauley converges with the New River which then becomes the “mighty Kenawah River, which flows north to the Ohio River.” The New River flows east to west through the Appalachian Mountains, the oldest mountain range in North American, which means the New River is older than the Appalachians which dates back approximately 480 million years. So the New is not new, but Old.

This Gauley River campaign even has its own song. Listen hear!

The other Arc campaign in West Virginia is the 1,200-acre Wild Rock Canyon. It will protect 2.77 miles of "the deep ravine of Rennick Creek and contains nearly the entire watershed for the mountain stream.” The current balance on the $1.5 million project is $43,255.85, according to the Arc of Appalachia, meaning we vastly endowed Acorn Archive subscribers could cover that with just our chump change.

Finally, there is a donation of 110 acres in Carter County, Kentucky called Grace Cliffs for which the Arc’s officials will be providing more news soon.

Per their website, "The Arc of Appalachia has been buying and protecting wild lands for 30 years, primarily in southern Appalachian Ohio. In that span of time, we have protected over 13,000 acres of natural areas, raised $36 million dollars for land preservation, and closed on 185 properties.”

As those good people remind us, “Buying land for wild lands protection is simple, straightforward, effective and deeply, deeply satisfying. It is also forever.” Why not send some coins their way?

Music Monday

Listen to The Old Hippie Show with Uncle Pat Williams today from 4-6 pm WECI 91.5 FM. Earlham College radio. Also, I have requested Jenny Morgan’s song to save the Gauley River which is heart tendering, and who doesn't need a tendered heart now and then?