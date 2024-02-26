David Stothers RIP

David Stothers is an anthropologist I respect. From what I hear, I’m glad I never met him. Even at a solemn remembrance before the University of Toledo’s Faculty Senate meeting he was labeled a curmudgeon and this was only a month after he passed away, which was February 8, 2013, by the way.

When I say ‘is an anthropologist I respect’ I mean that literally because I’m still discovering his work so he is a curmudgeon still in ‘isness’ to me.

As Faculty Senator Van Hoy said in his eulogy, “When David arrived at UT, archeologists believed that there was little, if any, Native American prehistoric presence in Northwest Ohio. David’s work showed that this belief was wrong.”

He discovered, labeled, studied and explored the Western Basin Tradition and the Sandusky Tradition of southwestern Ontario, northwest and north-central Ohio and southeast Michigan. It’s like he brought them to life and the fitting of them into place is still very much going on.