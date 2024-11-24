Me in shades of gray

Wokeness is when you realize it’s all effed up.

Enlightenment is discovering there is a way out.

Samadhi is that outness, slipping out of the mind to find true liberation.

The mind is a tool; it can be a trap; it can also be a springboard but only when you are free of the call and response of mind-stuff or vritti.

In truth, all you need to do is realize Patanjali’s second aphorism: Yoga citti vritti nirodha. Unity, with the big ‘U’, is when you can eliminate the influence of mind stuff. This is the goal of meditation.

Beware of religion that is designed to keep you in the mind—that tells you to fear God. To fear God is to live in fear, because, verily, it is all One.

On the other hand, you have my permission to fear any god who demands blood sacrifices. Mayans learned that lesson the hard way. Palestinians are learning it now, and it seems soon it will be our lesson to learn.

Happy New Year?