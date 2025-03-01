Abdulah Ocalan made international news on February 27th when he called for peace among the Kurds and for the PKK, the organization he created, to disarm and disband. The PKK were formed by Ocalan in the 1980s in order to carve out a homeland for the Kurds, whose need for a homeland was overlooked by the European allies after World War I when new maps were drawn and new nations created. Ocalan was encouraged to make the call by Erdogan’s Turkish government who, ironically, is holding him in prison isolation. Two days later, aka today, the PKK has in fact agreed.

Aljazeera published their response, “In order to pave the way for the implementation of leader Apo’s (Ocalan) call for peace and democratic society, we are declaring a ceasefire effective from today. We agree with the content of the call as it is, and we say that we will follow and implement it. None of our forces will take armed action unless attacked.”

Turkish President Erdogan welcomed Ocalan’s call as an “historic opportunity” for peace. He said, “When the pressure of terrorism and arms is eliminated, the space for politics in democracy will naturally expand.”

Now with Rojava as a living example of his Democratic Confederalism in action, Ocalan says the need for fighting is over. I read this as meaning he is going to implement a Rojava-like autonomous region in his home country of Turkey where 20% of the 85 million people are Kurds. This would allow Turkey to keep its national borders intact.

CBS reported, “The Trump administration welcomed Ocalan’s call, with the US National Security Council spokesperson Brian Hughes telling CNN on Thursday that it was ‘a significant development and we hope that it will help assuage our Turkish allies about US’s counter-ISIS partners in northeast Syria. We believe it will help bring peace to this troubled region.’”

This is important on a few fronts. First of all it means the US National Security Council knows how important the US counter-ISIS program is. And it knows that the presence of PKK fighters within the SDF was a SNAFU now removed. Turkey claimed that US ally, the Syrian Democratic Forces, is replete with PKK members whom Turkey calls ‘terrorists’. Turkey’s justificataion for fighting the Kurds in Rojava was that they were fighting terrorism. With the PKK’s announcement, this ploy is no longer justified.

But that doesn’t mean the SDF is going to lay down its arms. A spokesperson at the Rojava Information Centre said, “Paths such as simply laying down their weapons are impossible due to the current threats facing northeast Syria.”

After Ocalan’s message, SDF commander-in-chief Mazloum Abdi said, “Ocalan’s message concerns the PKK and has nothing to do with us in Syria.” He also noted that without the PKK to fight “there will be no justification for Turkey’s attacks on us in Syria.” Another SDF political representative said, “This statement will have a positive influence on Rojava and Syria. I hope it will bring peace and end the conflict against our people in northeast Syria.”

It seems to me first there must be an environmental in north and east Syria where arms can be laid down. It would be suicide for Rojava to go unprotected into the world as that world is now. But that world is changing fast. Now that the PKK has agreed to disarm and disband, all of Kurdistan will feel great relief.

Of course that peace comes with 65,000 ISIS prisoners hanging from it as an unwanted responsibility. And peace between the Kurds and Turkey does not address the ISIS threat, at least not directly.

What is Democratic Confederalism?

It’s important to emphasize Ocalan mentioned both peace and democratic society. For ‘democratic society’ read ‘Democratic Confederalism,’ Ocalan’s Murray Bookchin inspired form of direct democracy.

A Google search for Democratic Confederalism brings this: “It is a politics exercised by free and equal confederated citizens by electing their own free regional representatives. It is based on the principle of its own strength and expertise. It derives its power from the people and in all areas including its economy it will seek self-sufficiency.” In other words, what the world needs now.

Wikipedia adds, “Democratic confederalism, also known as Kurdish communalism, Ocalanism or Apoism, is a political concept theorized by Kurdistan Worker’s Party (PKK) leader Abdullah Ocalan about a system of democratic self-organization with the features of a confederation based on the principles of autonomy, direct democracy, political ecology, feminism, multiculturalism, self-defense, self-governance and elements of a cooperative economy. …

“Ocalan presents the concept as a political solution to Kurdish national aspirations, as well as other fundamental problems in countries in the region deeply rooted in class society, and as a route to freedom and democratization for people around the world.”

“Influenced by ideas from Western thinkers such as …Murray Bookchin, Ocalan reformulated the political objectives of the Kurdish liberation movement, abandoning the old statist and centralizing socialist project for a radical and renewed proposal for a form of libertarian socialism that no longer aims at building an independent state separate from Turkey, but at establishing an autonomous, democratic and decentralized entity based on the ideas of democratic confederalism.”

This later is what Rojava is, only it isn’t in Turkey. It’s in northeast Syria. But from this we can see that Ocalan’s democratic confederalism is intended by design to be applied across the world. It looks to me like Syria will be the first country to be liberated.

Post Script

President Trump could get a big effect with a little act if he acts quickly and decisively. Turkish-backed groups are still shelling the Kurdish countryside. Should the PKK disband, as today they said they would, this Turkish aggression in Rojava would just as likely stop. With only a call Trump could convince Erdogan to reign in his proxy dogs, then he could take credit for bringing peace to northeast Syria. All with a little more than a wink and a nod.

Share