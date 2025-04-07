Oh the werewolf, oh the werewolf goes steppin’ around

He don’t even break the branches where he has gone.

—The Werewolf Song by Michael Hurley

So it is with Michael Hurley. As of April Fool’s Day 2025, he no longer breaks the branches where he has gone.

His family announced, “It is with a resounding sadness that the Hurley family announces the recent sudden passing of the inimitable Michael Hurley. The ‘Godfather of freak folk’ was for a prolific half-century the purveyor of an eccentric genius and compassionate wit. He alone was Snock. There is no other. Friends, family, and the music community deeply mourn his loss.”

‘Freak folk’? Did you ever know there was such a thing? I remember him musically as the ‘Godfather of New-grass’ though in its first iteration in the mid ‘70s. That’s when ‘Have Moicy’ was released on Rounder Records, and the music critic for the Village Voice ranked it as his favorite album, but the category was Pazz & Jop. He called it his household’s most played album.

I bought the CD at the equally legendary Elderly Music in Lansing, Michigan around 1990 and we played it on the car stereo as my old buddy and his new kids headed up the the UP to check out some property. When it came on the two boys immediately perked up—but then we had been playing a musak-like version of a Kenny Burrell album before it.

When we got to Hurley’s ‘Slurf Song’ the boys almost pissed their pants laughing. Their father brought them up strict and swear words (at least by them) were taboo, so when they heard one in music it was a new and wonderfully liberating, at least that’s what their laughter told me.

The song begins with “Oh a little wish bone, I make a wish for a potato.” The rest of the song is about various eats and when they get to the spaghetti he sings, ‘We fill up our guts then we turn it into shit and we get rid of it.’ And in case you didn’t hear it, he sings it again and the chorus echoes the refrain. “Turn it into shit!” What kid wouldn’t love it.

It ends with the harsh reality of all that scoffing: “Oh I see the dishes over there they me with despair. Dishes over there. They fill me with despair.” And that’s it, al fini.

This is music for kids of all ages, but especially for us old hippies. Reviewing ‘Hurley’s 1980 album ‘Snockgrass’ for Newark’s Star Ledger we read, “Hurley’s deadpan delivery, his chunky rhythm guitar, the occasional loopy background vocals, off-center drums and groaning fiddles conjure up a vanished era of American hippiedom.” (By the way, in researching The Star Ledger’s homeport I discovered it also went dark this year, on February 2nd. RIP American journalism? Not quite, thanks to Substack.)

Michael Hurley came from Buck’s County, Peninsula where he was friends with Jesse Colin Young. He came to New York’s Greenwich Village and got involved in the early folk scene which included folks like Dave Van Ronk, Tom Paxton, Phil Ochs and Bob Dylan, releasing his debut album First Songs on Folkways Records in 1963. It contains 'The Werewolf Song,’ ‘I Like My Wine,’ an the vocal freak show “Intersoular Blues.’

The oddest thing about Michael Hurley is how his face changed over the years. Look at the photo of him on the cover of his first album, It is a round face with a smaller, wider nose. Compare that to his later photos where you see a longish face, with a longish nose. I believe what we're seeing is the evolution of the werewolf in Michael. This is confirmed in his artwork. He paints the designs on the covers of his albums, and they almost always feature canine performers which I take to be self-portraits. Have Moicy?

I met Michael hitchhiking out of Cambridge, Massachusetts in ’71. I know it was ’71 because I had just came back from a week or protesting the Viet Nam War around the reflecting pool in Washington D.C. The Mayday Protest was the largest act of civil disobedience in US history. Our goal was to shut down the federal government. We failed which resulted in the largest mass arrest in US history. But then we were ‘Lefties.’

I met Elizabeth Haynes MacArthur there and came to Cambridge afterwards to visit her. But wanderlust had me bad in those days and even the most perfect social setting couldn't hold me. For some reason I had to go to Montreal.

The line of people hitching north was outrageous, but I, being an expert, knew what to do. I had to stand out. So I bought myself a big, ugly orange straw hat and walked way past the last person in line. That way a driver who feels regret for not giving somebody a lift could rectify his or her mistake with me.

There was one guy who had it over me. He was sitting by himself in a folding aluminum rocking chair. I immediately felt respect for him, but also thought he must have a lot of patience. He would later say, ‘There is no dignity in haste.’

As it turned out he did get a ride before me. I saw him settling in the back of a pickup truck, a big grin on his face. Soon I was picked up and some miles down the road I saw the guy with the rocking chair sitting along side the road. I waved at him and grinned my victory grin.

Next time it was my turn to be on the side of the road but this time the truck stopped and the armchair hitchhiker was packed up in the payload. I joined him and before long started to sing into the wind The Band’s ‘Up On Cripple Creek.’ The armchair guy sang along and he was really good. So we covered a bunch of other songs and when he called to the driver to stop he asked me if I’d like to join him and his brother’s family there in Vermont. Since I wasn't really going anywhere I said, ‘Hell yeah!’ He told me his brother and sister-in-law had been Diggers in San Francisco, but when the hippies moved in they moved out.

Sure enough it was Michael. I remember he was working on a song that probably never got recorded. It was about taking his two feet out of the city, where there were but three places to go, one is the bed, one the refrigerator and one is the bathroom door.

When Uncle Pat texted me that Micheal Hurley died, a tear came to my eye, a wave of mild depression came over me, I stopped work and bought a gigantic pizza and two bottles of wine.

His friend at Mississippi Records, Eric Isaacson said of him, "Michel genuinely existed in a different dimension than the rest of us. Interdimensional beings, talking wolves, dance crazes like ‘Doin the oPossum’ and Measling magic teas were things he had genuine contact with. He was tuned into worlds the squares will never know."

The werewolf is gone, but the weird world lives on.

(For more on Michael visit snockonews.net.)

Music Monday

Listen to ‘The Old Hippie Show' with Uncle Pat, 4-7 pm WECI 91.5 FM, Earlham College Radio.