The announcement last week that the PKK would disarm and disband did not stop the Turks and their proxies from attacking them just the same. The PKK are a group of militant Kurds who were formed by Abdulah Ocalan to fight for Kurdish rights in Turkey. Ocalan commanded them to disarm and disband which they agree to do.

On top of that the Turks are demanding that the SDF disarm and disband as well because they believe it contains PKK members. The SDF are headquartered in Rojava, Syria and do not fight on Turkish land.

In response, the SDF did an end run and agreed to become a unit of the new Syrian government. “The U.S.-backed, Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) agreed to integrate with the new Syrian government by the end of this year,” the Council on Foreign Relations reported. The SDF is the externally militant wing of Rojava aka the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria. Therefore when CFR says it “controls an area of northwestern Syria that includes oil and gas fields” it means the northeast. The majority of oil fields in Syria are in the Kurdish controlled region.

CFR said the SDF had been a holdout and the new Syrian government is seeking “to bring the country’s multiple armed groups under its umbrella.” MIchael Young said the day after the SDF agreed to join the new Syria, the Druze commujity in Sweida did the same. He said it “will place Druze militias under the authority of the (Syrian) Interior Ministry.

CFR added,“The deal reiterated interim leaders’ pledges to build an inclusive government.”

For Rojava this seems to be a welcome sign, an open door to continue as an autonomous administration. Rojava is new, maybe ten years old. In country terms, it is busy being born. And if the new Syria is pluralistic and inclusive, Rojava will live and thrive. I say that because it is being born in the crucible of fire. Yes, come to think of it, Rojava is fire baptized as a new form of bottom-up, heterarchical democracy on this Earth, and if it survives the world will be a better place.

Young reports Israeli officials have continued to express support for Syria’s Kurds. “It’s a commitment of the International community toward those who fought bravely against (ISIS),” said Israel’s foreign minister who called the Kurds, “a stabilizing force in this country.”

Rojava senior leader Ilham Ahmed responded positively, “The security of the border areas in Syria requires everyone to be engaged in the solution, and Israel is one of the parties to that. Its role is going to be very important, so having the discussion with Israel at this time in very important.” Here he not only welcomes the Israeli support, he also introduces his area of concern his important task, securing the borders.

Israel’s interest in Rojava comes with a catch. Michael Young says by supporting a fragmented Syria, Israel can have its way in western Syria towards the Mediterranean Sea, the area in the path of Israel’s expansion to the border with Turkey, which may or may not be their ultimate goal northwards.

In ’The Pull of Partition’ for Diwan, Young wrote, “For the Israelis, the fragmentation of Syria, and surrounding Arab countries, would be a boon. Not only would such an outcome guarantee that Israel’s neighbors remain weak, it would also mean, in Syria’s case, that there is no credible government to challenge Israel’s illegal annexation of the Golan Heights” in western Syria.

With the PKK dismantling and the SDF integrating into the new Syrian government, poor Turkey will have to look for its fights further afield.