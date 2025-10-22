The trouble with these ‘No Kings’ rallies is they’re pointless. Not pointless as in without a point. But pointless as to direction. It’s heartwarming and great to get seven million people together in peace and merriment, but it doesn’t show us the better way. It just shows us out in the streets in solidarity. It’s the very solidarity that needs solidifying. Not necessarily with an official structure, like an NGO, but necessarily with a recognition of that coming solidity.

It seems we are way past the time of initial planning for a future government system that isn’t the one we have now or even the one we had before Musk and his Musketeers took a chain saw to the underbelly of that poor, unprotected thing. It is certainly in shatters, the government we knew. We won’t get it back and we shouldn’t want it back. We are in transition and we have the ability to shape its direction.

Bernie Sanders, god bless him and his ideas, demands and resolve, hasn’t got an answer for what’s next. He defers to social programs to make things better for people. Inherent in that is the status quo government system that supports it. That’s not what’s next.

What needs fleshing out is how to realize everything on Bernie’s platform when he ran in ’16. With that as a core, something governmental must grow, and as others have resolved, it must come up from the people and not down to them, as before. That’s the flip and it must include uprooting patriarchy.

That is the standard in Rojava where bottom-up governance is evolving under the most difficult physical, cultural and political environments. Something new is being born there and we would be wise to nourish it and help it grow. See it as the seed. Conditions and human intentions have fathered and mothered this seed. It is being sprouted under untold pressures and fires. If it is liberated from those pressures and extracted from those fires would small ‘d’ direct democracy, vine-like, make its way across the Earth?

We need something like Rojava as proof that it can be done. Conditions can be made to change. What can be done under fire in the face of active self-defense as in Rojava can surely be done on the peaceful streets of middle America. From sea to shining sea, that middle.

People have made these drastic changes in the past. In or around 1200, the Northern Iroquois made the transition from patriarchy to matriarchy. It had to do with becoming more sedentary due to the rhythms of Mother Maize.

The Northern Iroquois, the Wendat-Huron, the so-called Neutral, including the Iroqouian-speaking Le Détroit area folks known in anthropology as Western Basin Tradition or Riviere au Vase, operated a network of trade with their surrounding Algonquian-speaking neighbors. Prior to the mythical 1200 the trade routes flourished led by strong men who formed a trade hierarchy to put on vast seasonal fairs.

Long before the Iroquois, the Meadowood Interaction Sphere was actually started by these big men in and around the Great Lakes three thousand years ago primarily to move exotic or prestige items. Some say the tradition of trade from coast to coast across the New World went back thousands of years before even Meadowood. The death of such an ancient tradition came with “not only strained subsistence economies, but it also restructured interregional communications and surplus redistribution,” according to archaeologists David Stothers and Timothy Abel.

They discovered the large competitive feasts decreased in importance and the social hierarchies with the’ big man’ commodity traders no longer had the same adhesive quality for inter-tribal relations. The matriarchy seems to have come with this dark side, isolation and protectionism. Instead of depending on far away people and the surplus they provided, local solidarity was enabled and protective walls began to go up.

This doesn’t help in our quest for a way to solidify the solidarity shown on No King’s Rally days. The objective now is doing it again, maybe doing it a little different. Folks want to gather. That don’t want to do it every day or every week, but after some time they want to take to the streets and city parks in a smiling, friendly protest.

Indivisible seems like it waited too long before this second No Kings Rally. A whole summer passed without one. Is it crazy to assume, this is a gathering phenomenon? I’d say, Yes! I remember how it was protesting the war in Viet Nam. It gathered more and more people until after way too long the American troops were withdrawn, unceremoniously as it turned out.

This No Kings Rally thing is like that. It’s a crowd growing thing. It’s too early to be anything else and in today’s climate, that’s as it should be. But that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t be planning for what’s next.