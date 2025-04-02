So it turns out, Elon Musk is April’s fool. The motley jester in his tri-cornered, cheddar cheese hat, personally financed a $20 million fondue liberals consumed liberally on Liberation Day.

Liberation Day when the nation awoke to the echo of Senator Corey Booker’s 24-hour tirade against the evils Trump is doing to our democracy. It was not a filibuster. Sen. Booker was not speaking for or against a particular piece of legislation. It was a vocal drumbeat designed to ensnare the ears of America. And it just happened to occur when Wisconsin voters would, in the pre-election words of Musk, decide the fate of all of “Western civilization” and “the future of the world.”

Hyperbole from a hyper-billionaire? You decide, oh voter. After he and Trump’s personally endorsed candidate lost by about 10 points, a significant number by the way, Musk “changed his tune,” according to Politico who wrote, “After warning of the dire stakes for the election, Musk changed his tune in the hours following the crushing defeat, seemingly indicating that the loss was all part of a bigger plan.”

Spending $20 million to make a fool of yourself appears to be a subterfuge. I wonder what’s behind the screen. Could it be the wizard of oozing millions is pulling our leg? He lied before the election and he lied after it so who knows? Hanging too close to Trump you can expect that kind of thing to happen.

What is the meaning of this? The congressional elections in Florida were victories for the Republicans but by much smaller margins that when Trump won the presidential election in November. There in the reddest of red districts, the panhandle of Florida where I once saw a bumper sticker on the rundown truck that read, “Nuke the rag heads!”, Trump’s strangle hold is slipping. It appears MAGA minions are changing opinions now that they see promises made are promises broken. Innocent blood continues to flow in Gaza. In Ukraine the war goes on. Trump promised they’d be gone on day one. Promises made, promises broken.

Bernie Sanders’ ‘Fighting Oligarchy Tour’ has been drawing large crowds and it has been drawing them in red states. The common sense of his truths are being hammered into the otherwise fading memories of Americans everywhere. It tells Americans who feel angered by the Trump/Musk dismantling of our democratic order that they are not alone.This anger shows up in town halls Republican congressmen and women are holding. Over and over when these representatives sing the praises of Trump, the overflowing crowds hiss, boo and give them the thumbs down.

This chorus of cacophony is like a John Cage composition where random sounds coalesce into new music representing the sounds of the political environment on Liberation Day. It may not be time for the Democrats to sing ‘hosanna!’, but hip, hip, hurray is in order.

