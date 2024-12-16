Garreau’s Nine Nations

We need to look to the future to form an ideal of where we want to go and, subsequently, how we want to get there. And since our national borders seem to be demanding so much attention, that’s a good place to start. Maybe the United States needs to be dis-united. That’s the theory behind Joel Garreau’s 1981 book Nine Nations of North America.

I picked up mine at the Dockside Bookshop on St. Thomas probably after a copy hit the discount table where I hovered regularly. Living in the Caribbean, my first criticism was that Professor Garreau made Miami the capital of the ‘nation’ he called ‘The Islands.’

Anyone who knows the islands from an historical perspective, knows that the capital center of ‘the islands’ is Havana, not Miami. That’s one of the great distortions caused by the US blockade of Cuba for this way-too-long a time. US policy has severed the spiritual and literal head of de islan’ dem.

For the record, Garreau’s nine nations are ‘The Empty Quarter,’ most of Alaska, the Yukon, the Northern Territories, northern Ontario and the western Canadian provinces sans coastal British Columbia. Then it swoops the Sierra Nevada all the way to New Mexico where it abuts ‘The Breadbasket’ nation.

‘The Breadbasket’ nation is Great Plains from mid-Texas up to Manitoba and over Lake Superior to include half of Wisconsin and Illinois. ‘The Foundry’ is all of lower Michigan, extreme western Wisconsin, Chicago, Gary and northern Indiana, all of Ohio and Pennsylvania and most of New York including the city. Then there is ‘Quebec’, ‘New England’, ‘Dixie’, ‘MexAmerica’ and ‘The Islands’.

“It turned out to be a map of culture and values, which have nothing to do with our perversely drawn state and national boundaries. That’s why the ‘nine nations’ idea became a cult item among marketers, broadcasters, political operatives and even carmakers,” wrote Garreau in the New York Times 30 years after the publishing date.

Like my initial response, there is plenty of room for quibble. But that’s not the point. The point is the freedom it gives us to dis-unite these states, provinces, and small nations from their current boundaries and remake them in ways that reflect who we are now and what we need of them.

As I recall, the book wasn’t much to read. It was one of those books where the real value is the outline in headlines and subheads, and where most of the writing is fill. It was designed to catch your attention and it was intended to be provocative. It accomplished both goals; 40 years later I’m still working it over.

What we’re talking about with nation shaping is scaling up a system of governance. What we need to do is come up with a new nation configuration and a new governance system. The one we had is gone, or soon will be.

We should all agree by now that the system is broken. As Bernie always says when billions of dollars spent by a relatively small number of people can buy the winners in our elections, then our elections are sham. Yet even if we did away with Citizens United, which recognized corporations as people and therefore gave corporations the same rights as we the people dem, even then money talks, bull shit walks. That ain’t right. Bull shit’s good. It fertilizes the Earth, it serves we bull shitters as a release value, and bulls wouldn’t last long if they didn’t.

When a court decides who’s going to be president, the system’s broke. When the popular vote numerical winner is not elected president, the system’s broke. When people have no idea who their representatives are, and those representatives do not represent their view, the system’s broke. And by the way, it’s also corrupt. It was that way at founding. It is that way today.

Intentional Nation Building

Looking beyond the destruction we hired Trump to do for us vis a vis our present governance system, we need to start thinking about what we want our new nation to be and what it should look like boundary-wise. Here’s what to do with the pieces left over after Trump blows things up. We’d be wise to start ASAP on what to do after Armageddon of the as-we-know-it. Let’s call it intentional nation building. We could even capitalize it but it loses some of it’s commonality in caps. So it’s INB for you and me. But who are we going to be and where? How about when and what happens when we move over borders? Where are those borders? And why?

All this is intended as prelude, a beginning, a way to break up your stodgy idea that the United States is actually united and has to stay that way for our safety and sanity. That pose will soon be challenged and we would be wise to be ready for it with an action plan of our own.

