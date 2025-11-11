Private First Class Kilby Summerhaze heard the injunction before, as had every other soldier in this man’s Army. So when this specialist with a shag of blond hair growing over his ears and no unit insignias on his shoulders angrily shouted “Never volunteer!” Kilby took it as good advice. Volunteering back in the states was stupid, but doing it in Nam could be suicide. ‘Don’t volunteer! Never volunteer!’ was the mantra of a certain strata of enlisted men during the Viet Nam war era. Most were the brighter draftees, but there were Regular Army like PFC Summerhaze who understood the logic of it, too. In his case, he learned from first hand experience.

“I’m tellin’ ya. I got burned and here I am, headin’ who knows where …,” the tow-headed Spec 4 said.

“Chu Lai,” Summerhaze asserted. One thing he knew was where they were going.

The specialist, Beebe by his name tag, shrugged his shoulders and repeated “Who knows where, to do who knows what, and all because I volunteered.” He had been drafted but in order to ensure he didn’t go to Nam, he signed up for an extra year. The recruiting sergeant told him it would work. It didn’t. He hung his head, his big hands clasped in front of him in s sort of mock prayer. Three thousand feet above the South Vietnamese canopy in the cavernous maw of an impactfully loud, factory-stinking C-130 Transport, he vowed to anyone who would hear him, “I’ll never volunteer again!”

On the flight from Cam Rahn Bay to Chu Lai Beebe told Summerhaze all about why. It was all a lie.

The landing strip in Chu Lai ran parallel with the beach. The pilot and crew up front enjoyed the bonus scenery. Once they dropped below the cloud coverage at 1,000 feet the long sandy shoreline was there below them in high detail. The troops packed shoulder to shoulder on the snap down industrial web benches along the interior walls of the dark, cold and noisy plane knew nothing of the beauty outside.

Summerhaze remembered that day because it was so cold. They were told the temperature was 53 degrees when they landed but that didn’t consider the damp, cold, omnipresent marine layer hovering maliciously just over head. It felt more like 43 to him and he wasn’t prepared for it. As walking cargo, they were loaded in deuce and a halves and trucked to a compound of hootchs, all square, all uniform, all built by the U.S,. Marines who had given up their Chu Lai base and moved somewhere inland where the possibilities of hostilities were higher.

Staff Sergeant Moore stood there nonplussed. It was only for an instant, but to the quick of eye, it was unsettling. You want your man in charge to be in charge. Beebe saw it and he felt a premonition in the pit of his stomach. It alerted him of danger but did not put it in words. Beebe’s untold words were, where there is doubt, as Sgt. Moore had just shown, there is the possibility of a massive fuck-up, and in war . . . well, etc. etc.

Sgt. Moore pulled the sheet up from the clipboard he used to call out the names and couldn’t mask his disappointment at not finding five more assignments there. Summerhaze, Beebe and three others were all that was left of the formation. The others had been called off, checked off and sent off to their new assignments, papers in hand.

Kilby Summerhaze was a VIP in hiding. As the eldest son of U.S. Navy Admiral Owsley H. Summerhaze he was a prize the enemy could make use of. Kilby never thought of himself that way, never saw the difficulty. He considered himself a hippie. His newly acquired philosophy of peace and love clashed perfectly with his father’s ethos of war and violence.

Kilby joined the Army without his father’s knowledge and surely without his blessing. He could have stayed out of the military but it would have been under his father’s terms and under his father’s thumb. He certainly did not have to be in Viet Nam. He volunteered for that. He knew it would distress his father. He never thought about how it might distress himself. Now he had this ‘Never volunteer! nonsense to think about.

PFC Kilby Summerhaze was not on Sgt. Moore’s list for a good reason. Army brass in Saigon had been asked by their U.S. Navy counterparts in Manila to be on the look for the rebellious military princeling. Kilby was a VIP without even knowing it. Army brass found him and quickly reassigned him to Task Force Oregon where Lt. Colonel Anthony ‘Tony’ Coburn, who was in charge of headquarters and headquarters company of Task Force Oregon and always on the lookout for advancement opportunities, volunteered to take young Summerhaze under his wing. He had PFC Summerhaze’s name added to the flight list but since he didn’t know exactly what to do with him, kept his name off the duty roster.

An undercurrent of dissatisfaction passed amongst the troops. Sgt. Moore looked increasingly uncomfortable when suddenly a guy in tennis whites approached twirling a tennis racket over his right shoulder looking well-tanned and commandingly nonchalant.

“Captain Harm!” the sergeant called. “Can I have a word?” The rest of their conversation was a buzz; the sergeant buzzing at the captain and the captain buzzing back. And then the sergeant sounded those magic words every G.I. worth his gunpowder knows to avoid, “I need a volunteer!”

Instantly Bebee’s right hand flew up.

Summerhaze deliberately screwed up his face as if to say, ‘What kind of treachery Is this?’

Beebe didn’t look at him but felt the effect of his gaze. With a red flush on his face, he repeated, “I’ll volunteer!”

Sgt. Moore smiled as he took his papers. They showed Beebe’s MOS as Supply Clerk and that was close enough for Capt. Harm. He needed a clerk typist and figured a clerk is a clerk. Beebe proved him wrong but not before making a name for himself as a minor Milo Minderbinder throughout the compound.

Capt. Harm ran Special Services and put Beebe in charge of Fun and Games for the entire Task Force. Quickly promoted to Spec 5, Beebe would explain his thinking to Summerhaze when they were both working as Army lifeguards on Chu Lai beach a few months later, “Anyone who can take the afternoon off to play tennis in a war zone is someone I wanna work for. I mean I had to volunteer!”

Share