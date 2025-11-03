Myna not necessarily Mynah Bird

I’m a Neil Young fan and I was raised on Motown music. So when I saw them come together I had to stop the program and get off. Let me explain. I was watching a video about Detroit’s music history and the narrator blithely ran this story I couldn’t believe. So I stopped, rewound and started again very slowly while I wrote it out in long hand. Tim P. of ‘Rock Legacy’ said in 1966 Barry Gordy made his oddest choice for a Motown band

The band was called the Mynah Birds and they were out of Toronto. The group was led by an AWOL American sailor named Ricky Matthews. The guitar player was Neil Young and Bruce Palmer played bass. Right away bells should be going off for old hippie music fans . Neil Young and Bruce Palmer formed the active core which would later, just after this Motown skirmish, become Buffalo Springfield, one of our favorite groups from that time.

Young had come to the Mynahs as a solo folk music guy. In the ’60s spots in Ann Arbor where Neil Young played were not uncommon. I remember being told this place I was dining in Ann Arbor was where he had played a few years before. They still remembered because by then he had become a national figure.

What happened to the Mynahs in Motown was highest elation to deepest depression.

The Mynah Birds had a rotating list of musicians in its three years in the limelight ’64-’67. But when they signed with Motown it was Ricky Matthews, Neil Young and Bruce Palmer as the rocking core. Probably under Mathews’ influence, they were an R&B band. That’s why signing with Motown was a natural thing. Solo folk singer/songwriter Neil Young joined the Mynahs in ’66, the same year they signed with Motown. The result was a single called ‘It’s My Time’ which was to be released on Motown’s V.I.P. imprint.

But then they fell from grace. The Mynah Birds band manager misappropriated the Motown advance money. When they fired him, he got back at them by telling Motown management that Matthews was AWOL from the Navy. Motown dropped them, Matthews went in the brig, and the single became what Wiki calls “one of the great lost Motown singles.” But after 50 years someone took the time to find it. Wiki says, “It made its first official appearance in a Motown boxed set released in 2006” and again with its intended b-side ‘Go On and Cry’ in 2012 for Record Store Day, whatever that is.

Another almost-ran at Motown was Bob Seeger. After his first label Cameo-Parkway folded Seeger was approached by both Motown and Capital to record for them. Motown offered more money, but Seeger thought Capital was more suited to his style of music. What a shame! Imagine Seeger and his songs backed by Funk Brothers originality at Motown.

After more than one experience inside a jail cell, Ricky Matthews finally grabbed the brass ring of stardom, but not as Ricky Matthews. Instead he simplified his name to Rick James and signed with Motown again, this time as a solo funk artist.

