I never heard of Charlie Kirk until the news came that he’d been shot in the neck. Next time I heard of him, he was dead. I took it in stride. Another someone bites the dust. Another sacrifice to our general misinterpretation of the wording of the Second Amendment.

Then next morning I got a message from my cousin who had gone off the deep end vis a vis Christianity when he was younger. We never heard much from that side of the family, but somehow the word got to me from his mom that she was concerned. He had become unreasonable. Sound familiar? It’s important to say my cousin leveled off and retired as an honored banker with deep Christian faith.

In the message entitled “A Fragrance Named Charlie” which was unsigned and sent as an attachment so it might have been written by someone else, he likened Kirk to Jesus, saying both were murdered, one when He was 33, the other when he was 31. Not having any information about Charlie Kirk, I found it a very heartfelt eulogy and told him so.