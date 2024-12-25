Excoriating a black walnut in a tail wind

The other day a pundit described Elon Musk’s power play with the U.S. Congress over the budget deadline extension as a victory to Musk but a loss for Trump. Basically, Musk got what he wanted, the removal of a clause that would have hindered his on-going plans to build his AI center in China, while Trump didn’t get what he wanted, a lifting of the budget ceiling so he could spend our money like it was his.

The pundit expected Musk would run afoul of Trump again and again until even dull Donny will eventually realize that his best bud (du jour) was playing him for a fool. The expert predicted Trump would drop Musk like a hot potato.

This morning while contemplating this dynamic, I had one of those prophetic moments that come to us clean-living, social do-gooders now and then in the course of our careers as temporary humans. Knowing as we do that anybody who sniffs around Trump, be it friend or foe, gets his nose bent out of shape, therefore I now dawn my prophet’s cap and prophesize, there will be a time in the not too distant future when Elon Musk goes too far and instead of simply bending Musk’s nose, Trump will have him thrown in jail.

Yes, I realize this is a long shot, but it serves an important public purpose. Remember justice? That was an illusion we had that no one was above the law and when one is convicted of a crime that rises to a felony, that someone is obliged under our judicial system to pay the price. We know that now to be false yet we, having been brought up with the lashes of the judicial whips across our backs, still believe in the fairness of the system.

The malaise we feel as a formerly just people, demands that a convicted felon goes to jail or in some other way does his time. We haven’t got that but, here’s where this mornings insight comes in, at a certain point in the on-going buddy movie currently running between Trump and Musk, Musk will go too far and Trump (probably one of his brighter minions) will realize they could get more bang for their buck if they serve Musk up as the scapegoat for Trump himself.

The public will be diverted by the hoopla and minor details which the trail will ensure. Trump’s attorney general will make sure that Musk is convicted and we, who sometimes speak as Vox populi, will have our multi-billion dollar scarecrow to beat.

Musk, the scapegoat scarecrow…. Remember, you read it here first.

Share