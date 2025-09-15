These words of wisdom are from Moviewise. I share them with you because I believe in them and feel they are very important for this time. GAS

The First Amendment protects FREE SPEECH, but it does not extend to incitement of violence, libel, defamation, harassment, or similar speech that intends to cause REAL physical, mental, or financial harm.

This is different from speech that OFFENDS someone’s beliefs, which is an UNAVOIDABLE consequence of living in a large society where people earnestly hold different views.

There cannot be a right to not be offended because that would NOT allow a society of FREE INDIVIDUALS to coexist. Pushing for cancel culture so that no one is offended requires COERCION, which means people are not fundamentally free to be themselves.

Cheering, promoting, rejoicing in the assassination of someone like Charlie Kirk, who shared his beliefs and ideas with others and engaged in debate with anyone who disagreed with him, is CONDONING VIOLENCE.

If such people are in power politically, in the government, in leadership positions in schools, in healthcare professions, in any position where they serve or interact with the public, they need to be removed from their positions because people who justify violence for those they disagree with clearly pose a DANGER to them and it ENCOURAGES more violence, which harms us all.

The point of FREE SPEECH is to allow PEACEFUL coexistence with those we disagree. Condoning violence breaks our society; it breaks a fundamental principle that is necessary for a civilized nation.

If you are made HAPPY that someone was brutally killed, you should seek help to find your humanity and learn to value others, for life is a true miracle.

What is the point of your beliefs if they lead you to hate so much that you CHEER death?



Please find something else to believe.

Comment from GAS: I would only add, BOYCOTT television broadcasters like CBS who continually inundate us with programs where violence is the golden mean binding their programming together.

