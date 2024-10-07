One dynamic that happens when you age is your skin gets thinner, literally and figuratively. Case in point, college football. As a young dude I was bloodthirsty and football season allowed me to rampage uniformly and within the boundaries of rules. Now that I am more thin skinned, I’m looking at football from another perspective. Isn’t it, in fact, the ultimate individual expression of man’s inhumanity to man?

Two teams line up at the scrimmage line. (By the way the first meaning of ‘scrimmage’ is “a confused struggle or fight.”) Individually these players are growing ever more mammoth. I heard an announcer disparage a lineman because he was “only” 305 pounds. They put themselves into a projectile position and when the ball is hiked, they launch themselves at their opponent with all the force they can muster. It’s the epitome of man’s inhumanity to man. And isn’t it grand, Virgil?

That said, the University of Indiana has a lot to crow about, and a lot to cry about. First of all, they are the first team in the FBS, college football’s major league, to become bowl eligible which means they have six wins. They also have zero defeats, something that Hoosiers just can’t get their minds around. This is not Notre Dame. This is not Purdue. This is IU!

The only other team in this week’s top 25 to have six wins is Miami, the ersatz one down south, not the real one in Oxford, Ohio, and they are ranked at a respectable #6. On the other hand, IU is ranked at #20 and one feels it is a very reluctant #20 on the part of the touters and gridiron number crunchers. That’s what Indiana has to cry about. Their record is far better than their ranking. But that’s because these cool daddies in Las Vegas counting rooms who determine these things know that IU has no history of football success. Heck, when the Big Ten went into this new configuration, I, for one, believed that IU would be drummed out of the league because of their dismal performance in the last say, 20 years.

I want to say that IU’s low ranking is because they haven’t played anyone, but they have. They beat UCLA and Maryland, both teams which would normally be highly favored. In truth, they have also played some duds like Western Illinois whom they beat 77 to 3, and Florida International who I believe came on the field in soccer gear.

The reason for Indiana’s success so far this year is their new coach Curt Cignetti and their quarterback Kurtis ready-for-prime-time play Rourke, but mostly I think Coach Cignetti. On day one, he called the students together and told them to get behind the team. It worked. They believed him and as the record shows, both he and they were right—so far.

They still face, among others, Washington, Michigan and Ohio State after which we will see their true colors and know them by the cut of their jib.

Washington is not ranked but they soon will be. They beat Michigan even after Michigan Coach Sherrone Moore pulled the old switcheroo. If you remember, I recently railed about how Michigan needed a quarterback. Alex Orji just is not a thrower, ergo he is more halfback, than quarterback. (Does that make him an eighthback?)

So after Orji started a few plays, Coach Moore brought in Jack Tuttle, of all people. Tuttle backed up Michael Penix, Jr. when he was at Indiana and he backed up J.J. McCarthy last year at Michigan. This season, he had an elbow injury which kept him sidelined and ergo he’s been under the radar of opposing teams’ spies and coaching staffs.

When Tuttle came in all of a sudden it was like 2023 again and the Wolverines jelled, knocking the Huskies into disarray and scoring 17 straight points before stalling out and losing. This dropped Michigan from #10 last week, a place they didn’t deserve, to #24 this week, a place they do deserve.

More importantly, it paves the way for Penn State to finally take a Big Ten championship. I could never allow that as long as Michigan was in the running, and in the Gary-centric universe, I call the shots.

Penn State has it all this year, but they are still putting it together. If it clicks, they are my pick this year. If not, well the winner of this weekend’s matchup between Oregon and Ohio State will be da man.

One last note about rankings: In these early weeks of the season they do not reflect this year’s teams, they are a statement of recent football history. That is why SEC teams dominate the bull shit rankings beginning with week one. But by week six, the truth of the field begins to shine through.

The top five in week six reflect that truth of the field and they say the Big Ten comes in at number 2, 3 and 4. You can expect that trend to continue with, I hope, Indiana continuing to surprise us by rising in rank and stature in this most inhumane game we love so much.

