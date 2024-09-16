I love it when big patterns fall into place. Watching Thursday night football I saw a glimpse of the future. Now I envision the coming together of the best color guy with the best play by play announcer for yet another Sunday Night Football dream team. The pattern completes itself with the reunion of Mike Tirico and Kirk Herbstreit doing Sunday night football together. It could happen a couple of ways.

I can see Al Michaels retiring soon from his Thursday night gig. He has grown a small pot. His shirt stretches around it. His voice is no longer on point, but he continues to prove his mind is. But there’s something in the waning of his interest which suggests a hint of ennui.

At this point, I’m sure the retirement decision is his, but I wonder if he’s interested in doing it anymore. He has always had this way of reassuring his broadcasting buddy that soon they’d be done for the night. The game clock running down meant something entirely different to us. To us viewers this was the evening’s event, not a job. What I mean is Al always seemed he’d rather be somewhere else sometime around the fourth quarter. He’s a great announcer, but I think he’s growing tired of it quicker.

That Michaels made the move from Sunday to Thursday was a surprise. The bigger surprise to me was how NBC landed Kirk Herbstreit to be Al’s color guy on Thursday. Herbstreit is an ESPN/ABC guy. I assumed under contract. I guess with all the new media football announcers’ contracts are more flexible nowadays.

Be that as it may, even in the fantasy football world, wedging Herbstreit into the Sunday night slot has its problems. I’ve been wondering what to do with Chris Collinsworth; now I see a glimmer of hope. How about two reunions at once? Tirico with Herbstreit and Micheals with Collinsworth, the old Sunday Night Football team on Thursday night and the old ESPN college team on Sunday night?

They could call it ‘Boomer Thursday’ and ‘Wunderkind Sunday’.

That’s the pattern I saw through the smoke on Thursday night, football-wise. Consequently, I do predict that Tirico and Herbstreit will be together again. Ah, the floss of nostalgia. Remember twenty years ago, ESPN’s college football team of Tirico, Herbie and Coach Lou ‘Not so fast’ Corso? That to me was the second golden age of college football coverage; the first being ABC when Roone Arledge was sports honcho there.

(By the way, if people roll over in their graves when they see the trash being done to the places one once trod, then Roone is on a continual roll.)

Coach Corso still makes his appearance on Saturday mornings with Herbie by his side but Tirico got picked up by NBC where he became the announcer-in-waiting to Al Michaels for the coveted Sunday Night Football mike. But Michaels would not give up the mike, and Mike was left on a ten million dollar salary but underused.

The problem was, NBC hired Tirico for a job that wasn’t there—yet. It’s a shame they didn’t find him some football work immediately. In his absence from the mike, he lost his football chops and the standards he has built back are not as fine.

The old standards are there: Stop talking about the last play when the new play starts, don’t talk magazine content on live action coverage, and never do anything Tony Romo does, especially marking up the live TV feed with stupid yellow squigglies while the play is happening!

I’m afraid bad TV football coverage is a sign of the times. The crews they send out to cover the Big Ten Network are so green, their production levels undulate between high school and small college. And don’t get me started on the quality of the cameras themselves. I want to see fluid motion of real humans not some ridgety digital game figure looking thing. It’s called production quality, and it’s turned to crap. But, back to the point, reluctantly….

Tirico and Herbstreit together on Sunday Night Football will be a reunion of two thirds, and I’ll say the best of the two thirds, of that great ESPN team. No slight to Coach but his part was always smaller, his contribution more like gilding.

To be fair, then as now Coach Corso contributed humor and that was essential to putting the gold in that old ESPN team. Tirico was the best play by play man at the time and that means one of the best ever. Herbie was new and bright as a bulb. Even today he delivers his insights with excitement, though sometimes they seem slightly contrived. He has developed a pattern of intonations so distinct you can hear them in the next wave of announcers, and that’s high praise indeed.

To have Tirico and Herbstreit together again would make each of them better and that perhaps would begin to lift the state of television football production from the dismal state it is in today. The only good thing about it is, it’s all up from here.

