Pet peeves arise in an old journalists’s mind when he’s out hunting and gathering the news. On a minor scale is the almost universal folly of the misuse of ‘podium.’ It came to light again at Trump’s ‘Make Russia Great Again’ rally in Anchorage last Friday. Every reporter, including the illustrious Heather Cox Richardson from her perch on Maine’s rocky coast, called the two taciturn lecterns awaiting their moment of glory, podiums. It made me cringe. I had been indoctrinated by Miss Rosemary Kleffman in Radio and TV Speech at Osborn High School that a podium is a raised platform a speaker stands on to be seen, a lectern is the tall stand the lecturer stands behind.

But that’s nothing compared to these journalists misuse of the word ‘savings’ and its implications in US government operations. They have so bought in to progress-at-any-cost, that they miss the bigger picture, that increased growth means a stronger global hyperhierarchy, that thing that’s suffocating our ability to live on this Earth.

Here’s something from the president of the Council on Foreign Relations Michael Froman, “Short of conflict, the trend toward greater protectionism, subsidization and de-integration could lead to slower global growth which, in turn, could adversely affect U.S. exports—and the U.S. businesses, workers, and farmers who produce those exports.”

The idea here is faster global growth is a good thing. He intimates that our workers depend on that growth, and in truth that’s the way our global economy is geared. It’s that gearing mechanism that’s all out of whack. The work those workers do should be geared to a dynamic equilibrium that hums along at the pace of our needs, not towards mounting surpluses that ravage the planet’s natural resources for profit that mainly goes to those who have way, way too much already.

Then there’s the problem with government finances equating to business finances. Those two twains just don’t meet. Government is not a for profit venture; business is. (Whether it succeeds or not is another question.)

This grumble came upon me as I was watching The Takeout with Major Garrett the other day. The host was interviewing Jessie Blaeser, senior data journalist for Politico in a segment entitled ‘DOGE is overstating savings from contract cuts, analyses shows’.

Before getting into my beef it’s important to share the numbers Politico discovered. Ms Blaeser reported as of July 2025 DOGE claimed to have saved the government $32.7 billion from contract cuts alone; the actual figure was $1.4 billion.

DOGE claimed $202 billion in overall savings. but Politico found only $33 billion, this includes government layoffs which is actually a great loss of expertise that we paid for, people whose expertise was keeping us and our world safer and better.

Most importantly, Blaeser said the money that DOGE has ‘saved’ does not go back into the pockets of the taxpayers; it doesn’t reduce the deficit. All it does is go back to the agencies to be used differently. There's a Congressional mandate that they spend that money, she said. It’s the old ‘use it or lose it’ thing. In other words, we lose those government services but we don’t get anything for it while we still pay the same in taxes.

Regarding DOGE’s overstatements of contract savings, Politico discovered DOGE arrives at its erroneous figures by reporting the contract ceiling as their savings when they cancel that contract. But as Ms Blaeser reported, that ceiling “is the most we will even spend for this particular award.” It is not related to how much the government has actually paid out.

Major Garret explained this DOGE flimflammery in terms we can understand. “Let's say we get a new credit card with a $20,000 spending limit. Say we spend $1,000 then decide to cancel that card. DOGE would say, “Hey man, I just saved $19,000.”

Major G. noted that the Trump administration has floated the idea of sending something like rebate checks to all US taxpayer from these illusory ‘savings’. But as we know, the Trump Administration talks out of both sides of its mouth, or if you like, both sides of its Janus face.

I seriously doubt we will ever see a rebate check from DOGE and anyway, who wants it? Is it worth $800 of invisible money to you if instead hungry children in these United States are fed? How about if that money pays for public television and public radio? And a little for NOAA so we can prepare for hurricanes, tornadoes, hail storms and other nasty weather events. The list goes on: Medical research; School funding programs; USAID programs; Foreign aid: Public education; Health and human services and the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention.

That small check we will never see pooled gives us great things. That money segregated and parceled out to us individually means next to nothing. But that’s still not my complaint.

My complaint is Politico is simply following the money, as if this were a business transaction. It is not. It is governance. We taxpayers are still spending the same but when these contracts are cancelled we are getting less service. Politico should be looking at what services we have lost, not how much money is ‘saved’. We want the services. We need the services. That means something to us. Something real. Something tangible, not so called savings we will never see.

Post Script — Media reporters who were on the ground in Anchorage with Trump’s ‘Make Russia Great Again’ rally said the Trump delegation supporters like Karoline Leavitt and Steve Witkoff came out of Trump-Putin parlay room stressed out, anxious with their eyes wide and their skin looking ashen. I think I know why. They saw first hand that the leader they hold so dear is intellectually a burnt out husk. That ashen look was the dying embers of their flamed out idolatry.

