The Summer of Love circa Detroit 1967

What if we are already compromised? What if Musk did learn how to successfully rig a U.S. national election? What if this systematic siege of public records is already in the hands of Musk’s little band; let’s call them the Muskavites, just for fun. (Muskreichers would be a good one, too.)

What if the take over is already done? And one more question, what does it all mean to our military? I say ‘ours’ fully cognizant that it can be wielded against I’n’I in a swift kick. And I say ‘ours’ because we pay a lot of money to them boys for our security and so far they’ve kept us here in the Heartland safe. God bless ‘em.

But I don’t mean military to individual; I mean military to government, especially vis a vis Trump and the Muskavites. I doubt the military should fear Musk’s woodchopper. That would make them, meaning the Administration, unpopular with the brass, and that’s what sparks off my question.

I believe there is a small cadre in a hidden cabinet looking at options for if and when Trump’s dog bites off too much muscle. I think there’s a plan already in place and it’s evolving moment to moment, crazy to crazy.

The file might read ‘Security Alert!’. A threat to national security is ample reason to call in the military. But who would call them in? Not the President. Not Congress. Not the Supreme Court. The military would have to assess the threat and determine a course of action which without the forenamed entities to pull the trigger, the military must read the will of the people. But that could only happen if we wailed as one, which is not how we wail today.

For such a military action it would mean martial law, but not your city-wide post riot martial law like in Detroit after the riots of ’67. (Aka, the good ol’ days.) This would have to be national and naturally would have international implications of the highest order.

Why would if be a national martial law? Because the military would have determined that the normal organs of government no longer functioned in a normal way, and the health of the nation is in jeopardy. With martial law the law of the land, the Tea Party will have succeeded in dismantling or otherwise mangling the previous one, the one we had last month, which was an old relic even as it functioned normally.

Think about that, the military could be our last hope of order, but at what cost? Democracy, for one. Not that what we have now is democracy, but what the heck, it’s all we got.

We’d also lose certain personal freedoms, if not completely, they'd certainly be curtailed. Remember, the military is a hierarchy. Hierarchies have rules and rulers. Under marital law, citizens are subjects, subjected to military order and military law, quite literally.

I bet half of America would dig it. Another 40% would tolerate it, and then there’s the radical 10%, maybe 5% on the right and 5% on the left. Lunies in both directions.

While the tanks up and down our boulevards are a drag, there are some benes. With martial law comes the underground and the heating up of the black market again. It might be oddly constructive making ‘we’ the subversive.

