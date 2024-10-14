Meskwaki Dancer

Preface: Today is Indigenous People’s Day. As Vin Deloria, Jr. said, “Before any final solution to American history can occur, a reconciliation must be effected between the spiritual owner of the land — the American Indian — and the poolitical owner of the land—the American white man.” This is an effort in that direction.

It seems absurd that an old white man sitting at his desk in Indiana would have an opinion on the origin of an aboriginal medicine society, the midewiwin. After researching the subject I decided it was absurd, then I went ahead anyway. What hooked me was a quote from respected midwestern archeologist Emerson Greenman intimating that midewiwin was a religion shared by both the Ojibway and Sioux.

In his paper The Younge Site: An Archaeological Record from Michigan, Emerson Greenman described the enclosed earthworks he found near Lapeer, Michigan. He wrote, “Viewed as ceremonial structures, both enclosures resemble in outline, orientation, and other details the “bowers” erected by certain central Algonquian and Siouan tribes for the hosting of midewiwin ceremonies.”

Later archaeologists confirmed the Younge site to be of Iroquoian-speaking people. That seems to mean three completely distinct peoples, the Algonquin, Sioux and Iroquois, were using the same sized structures for their religious ceremonies.

Before reading that I had thought the midewiwin was exclusive to the Anishinabe, originally an Eastern Algonquin tribal affiliation of whom the Ojibway belong.

Ojibway in the broader sense suggested by Benton-Banai includes Ottawa, Pottawatame, and other formerly Eastern Algonguian tribes like the Nippissing and Algonquins who broke away from the main group at various stages of the migration.

The Midewiwin Society are traditional Anishinabeeg medicine practitioners, a tradition that continues today. But Greenman’s statement had me wondering if the society includes the Sioux.

The Younge Site Greenman excavated in the 1930s is located in Lapeer County halfway between Saginaw and Detroit. The original Iroquoian-speaking people of this village were closely related to the Attiwandaronk or Neutrals of southern Ontario.

Wherever they existed the Nadoueks were surrounded by Algonkian-speaking peoples and tribes, and, according to Georges E. Sioui, “Both sides (Algonquin and Iroquois) made every effort to supply what their partners lacked—food, material goods, sacred objects and even people.” In his book Huron Wendat, the Heritage of the Circle, he credits noted Ontario archaeologist Bruce Trigger as the source of this knowledge. (Sioui very wisely uses ‘Nadoueks’ to replace the word ‘Iroquoian’ “to designate all peoples ethnically related to the Iroquois.”)

Sioui explained, “The compromise between the two civilizations was this: the Nadoueks, as agricultural allies, would settle in ‘cross-roads’ territories and build up food stores; the Algonkians, particularly those of the Canadian Shield, would be able to tap these reserves in times of scarcity, yet maintain their traditional hunting way of life.”

The Nadoueks adapted sedentary horticultural living patterns and in doing so they consciously gave up some of the purity of their religion. Sioui wrote, “The Wendats…considered that their hunter neighbors and commercial partners to the north” (the Algonquins) “possessed superior powers of achieving harmony with the spiritual world.”

Greenman wrote, “Algonquian and Iroquois peoples are believed to have come into contact with one another, with the resultant fusion of cultural and biological implications.”

So maybe the Younge people built their sacred enclosure using the template of the Algonkians. It’s like, how do you build a church? You may be Catholic, Lutheran or any other Christian affiliate but after the church is built, you know it is a church whether it has a cross on top or a spire.

Meghan Howey suggests these cross cultural affiliations were fairly common. “Complimentary intertribal exchange relations between farming and foraging. communities were widespread among Native American groups throughout North America.”

In her book on the enclosures in northern Michigan, Howey delved into the nature of religion, She found, “Religion (from the Latin religare) means to bind, and it is through public and communal ritual are enacted and ensured in nonhierarchical communities.” “Ritual both requires and allows individuals to understand their ways of being in the world: their communities and their multiple cultural roles and obligations in their communities.”

In fact, she gives us an excellent reason why mounds were constructed in the first place. She wrote, “Providing materialized sacred loci for the participation in and performance of shared ritual, monuments come to form permanent and enduring symbolic centers in the landscape for groups whose settlements are widely dispersed.”

But the Midewiwin Society was more specific. Greenman wrote, “The ceremony of the midewiwin was of Algonquian and Siouan provenance and was unknown, or at least was not practiced, among the Iroquois; the ‘Feast of the Dead’ is known for both Algonquian and Huron.”

In his book subtitled, The Voice of the Ojibway, Edward Benton-Banai describes the first Midewiwin Lodge which Greenman called ‘bowers’ as being in line with the sun with doorways to the east and west. I believe there is some universality to orienting a medicine lodge this way. Since Greenman was very knowledgeable about such things, we can believe that he had seen Siouan lodges of similar construction and orientation.

The Ojibway and the Sioux shared more than the shapes of their medicine lodges. In the chapter ‘The Old Man and the First Midewiwin Ceremony,’ Benton-Banai tells us the old man who began the midewiwin tradition also brought to the people spiritual development through fasting and the vision quest. Vision quest is also a Siouan spiritual ritual. The Oglala Sioux Black Elk’s famous vision came after he fasted several days.

Here is the midewiwin origin story as told by Benton-Banai: A young boy stayed with the Seven Grandfathers where he was given seven gifts and a lifetime of teaching. When he returned to his village as an old man “he gave physical stability to his people. He also gave them the ability to seek spiritual development though fasting and Ba-wa-ji-gay’-wis (the Vision Quest).”

The old man began teaching a young boy what he learned from the Grandfathers when the boy “for some strange reason became very ill. Many felt his death was certain.” The old man gathered the women around him because they “as women symbolized the life-giving force of the Earth.” “Because of this, he wanted them to build a lodge in which he could perform a ceremony to ask that the young boy be given continued life. This was to be the origin of the Midewiwin Lodge.”

The women chose to frame it with maple saplings because “maple was a life-giving being.” The old man directed it to be built “in line with the path of the Sun.” It was open to the heavens and the sides were covered with balsam, spruce and fern. There were doors to the east and west.

It took three days to prepare the lodge. On the morning of the fourth day the old man lit a small fire and offered tobacco to the rising Sun and the Morning Star. In return they gave him the knowledge he needed for the ceremony. “The Sun came gradually after the Morning Star and clarified the teaching to the old man that woman always comes first. She precedes man. She precedes Grandfather Sun. Woman lights the way for man just as Grandmother Moon lights the way for the night world.”

In his chapter on the Anishinabe migration, Benton-Banai gives us a hint of how old midewiwin is. He says the migration began around 900 AD from New Brunswick. He also says the migration was originated by the first of seven prophets who came to them on the eastern shore and told them if they did not move they would be destroyed. Benton-Banai says this is exactly what did happen to most of the people who stayed behind.

Next a pregnant woman had a dream about a turtle shaped island. “The turtle was in the river that ran to the setting sun.” Her husband took this dream to the “old men of the Midewiwin Lodge.”

Two things to note; first, they called themselves Anishinabe even back then which means the Wa-bun-u-keeg or Daybreak People who stayed behind were also Anishinabe. We also see that the Midewiwin society existed back then, so it is not something that was created either during or after their migration. And presumably since the Anishinabe did not come into contact with Siouan-speaking people until they reached the Upper Peninsula of Michigan around 1450 AD, any similarities Greenman found, I believe, were not specific to midewiwin but were something more universal in the Amerindian world.

Ah ho!

