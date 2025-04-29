Wayne May, the editor of ‘Ancient American’ magazine called it “the best news I’ve had in several years.” He was on the trail of a fraud called the Mystic Symbol. In a YouTube entitled ‘Lost Artifacts of the Ancient American Mound Builders’ he said in 1989 James L. Guthrie “put him on the quest to go find these things.” Betty Sodders in her book Michigan Prehistory Mysteries called it “The Soper Frauds.” Ms Sodders book was published in 1990 while May’s video lesson is only eight years old, thereby telling me perhaps something has happened in the intervening years to debunk the Soper Frauds.

She wrote, “This 1890-1925 bunco scheme was recently laid to rest by the Epigraphic Society.” But not before it had taken in some authoritative individuals. Sodders cites Gerald Haltiner’s booklet ‘Mysteries of Michigan's Long -Ago People’ where he writes, “They are relics of unusual size and beauty and many are covered with cuneiform letters resembling those used by the ancient Chaldeans.” Haltiner mentions three who were taken in, the “expert” Rev. Mr. Savage plus Dr. Orr and Major James who “were connected with the University of Toronto.”

These folks seem to have been involved in the early 20th Century before “superior techniques of investigation” were available. With these new tools “University of Michigan scientists and other experts … are unswerving in denunciation of their authenticity,” Sodders wrote.

In her book The Mystic Symbol, Henrietta Mertz who was an advocate of the authenticity of these 10,000-20,000 finds, wrote, “Without hesitation and needing merely one quick glance, each and every professor agreed that the specimens were rank forgeries. And on that charge they stood unified and immovable.”

She says it all began in Crystal, Michigan in 1874 when a farmer “unearthed a beautifully worked piece of black slate in the form of a shuttle covered with curious markings adjacent to a drawing of a man's head wearing queerly fashioned head gear. Within the course of the next few moths, additional unexplainable pieces came to light in an area between the villages of Crystal, St. Louis and Edmore--a copper stiletto, a small clay box and a large slate tablet—each bering undecipherable markings—together with some strange looking cryptic characters.”

This caused an international furor and stirred up public attention with a demand to know more and, as humans are prone to do, to want to own some of them.

So in 1890. 16 years after the original finds in Crystal, James O. Scotford rekindled public interest with a find of his own in Wyman about 20 miles northwest of Crystal. This was the beginning of the “notorious Soper Frauds controversy” which lasted for the next 30 years. It seems to have been Scotford’s finds which academia examined and refuted.

In 1892 University of Michigan Latin Professor Francis W. Kelsey wrote an article for The Nation entitled ‘Archaeological Forgeries at Wyman, Michigan.’ Speaking of the Scotford finds, he wrote, “In view of the perishable quality of the clay, the slight elevation of the mound, the nearness to the service of the objects and the amount of yearly rainfall in this region, it is clear that the objects could not have been in the ground more than one year…. Here is evidence the of a deliberate and laborious attempt at imposition.”

Another professor, Alfred Emerson of Lake Forest College, examined photographs of the objects and said they were ‘humbug of the first water. They were all unbaked clay and decorated with bogus hieroglyphics in which cuneiform characters appeared at intervals. These were all stamped. By way of economizing labor, the characters were turned upside down, or laid sideways.”

Prof. Kelsey’s assertions were soon backed by University of Pennsylvania Anthropology Professor Morris Jastrow, Jr. who wrote, “Photographs of the objects have been sent to me, and a glance is sufficient to reveal the true character of the ‘find.’ The inscriptions are largely a horrible mixture of Phoenician, Egyptian and ancient Greek characters taken at random from a comparative table of alphabets such as is found at the back of Webster’s Dictionary.”

The supposed ‘cuneiform’ characterize were found to be “variations of a single letter which the forger happened to stumble across.”

Latter Day Saints Bishop Randolph Etzenhouser got into the picture in 1910 with his own traveling show and tell. He had published a 40-page brochure showing, as per Ms Mertz, “photographs showing a portion of material he himself had gathered together along with photographs of objects excavated by Mr. Soper and Dean Savage.”

“Sensing that his reputation as well as his Nation article published in 1892 had been assailed, Prof. Kelsey marshaled his forces to do battle.” He enlisted “academic friends, outstanding professors and museum directors" including the director the the Detroit Art Museum and the head of the Wisconsin Historical Society.

Called ‘the Syndicate’ they raised “sufficient money" to sponsor articles which appeared in the American Anthropologist. They also held a conference where prominent scholars "spoke at considerable length.” At the conclusion of their first meeting they concluded “that Scotford alone had been guilty of willfully forging the material, that Mr. Soper and Bishop (Etzenhouser) were co-conspirators. Dean Savage, they concluded, had been innocently led astray.”

One Professor J. O. Kinnerman had other ideas. He had examined Farmer Franklin’s finds in Crystal in 1874, and when the Soper Fraud broke out (and it broke out virulently and nationally). he was chosen to be on the platform of the first meeting of the Syndicate but “desired to remain neutral.” He “sat mute, making no comment of any nature from the platform.”

The reason being he had previously published his opinions in 1911 in the American Antiquarian and Oriental Journal. There he wrote, "Long before the first date mentioned by Prof.. Kelsey (1890), we knew the existence of and examined personally many of the same kind of ‘finds' mentioned in above article.”

Of Farmer Franklin and his 1874 Crystal Michigan finds, Kinnerman wrote, “Among his collection were clay tablets that especially attracted our attention, one of which was designated by Mr. Franklin as the ‘Deluge Tablet.’ This tablet was of baked clay 22 X 7, divided into two sections. Many copper relics were in the collection including axes, spears, knives and objects for which no known use could be assigned. Also, incense burners, caskets, pipes and figurines.”

"We are not going to take sides and express our opinion at this stage of the discussions…. An archaeologist may be critical and conservative but yet he may be too impulsive in the expression of his preconceived hypothesis and thus be blinded to the truth even when it is thrust at him.”

Thus, he doesn’t say that if he believes those baked clay plates found in 1874 were real or not, but considering that he was going against the tide of scholarly opinion which Kelsey and others before him had originated, it looks like he does.

At the conference, Soper was duly named their demon, but where was Soper in 1874? The first fakes which were of unbaked clay, as we’ve heard, were found in 1890 after a craze of sorts had taken hold. Betty Sodders proves beyond a doubt that Soders was a fraudster, but it seems to me that fraud began in 1890. If the artifacts in Farmer Franklin's collection were phony, the source wouldn't have been Scotford. It wasn't his method and it was too early for him.

There seems to be enough for a reconsideration. By way of explanation, in his YouTube vieeo May reads a graphic written by Mr. Guthrie entitled “Reconsideration of Fraud.” In it Guthrie says he was “both shocked and pleased to read an article by respected scientist, epigrapher and diffusionist,” whom May names as Dr. White, “that suggest there is possible value in these finds,” that is what I take to mean the earlier finds not the Soper Fraud ‘finds.’

Guthrie says, “The traditional Fraud makers are James Scotford and Daniel Soper. Some 10-20% of the artifacts may be ‘frauds,’ but many of those could have been copies of broken clay plates.”

He concludes, “The important observation is that the content of the alleged frauds is often intriguing because of subtleties present that an alleged fraud maker could not have known about. Such an artifact may be legitimate or a simple copy: Another 80% may be totally legitimate.”

Guthrie’s article excites May because as he says, “This begins to open the door for possibly getting people who are recognized academics to study this work.” He said there are between 10,000 and 30,000 pieces which were found in 27 counties in Michigan.

All this to say, maybe Mr. May and Mr. Guthrie are right and it is time to professionally re-examine this unusual anthropological episode.

Any takers?