I’m not convinced that Michigan deserves to be number 12 in the universe of college football. I am convinced that I’m a fan of P. J. Fleck, Minnesota’s head coach.

You may remember earlier this year while Michigan was winning the national championship, I predicted that Jim Harbaugh would hang around Ann Arbor. I was wrong and the real shame of his leaving is he finally learned to wear maize and blue on game day. This is a lesson Michigan’s new head coach Sheronne Moore has yet to learn.

At Saturday’s game against the Golden Gophers he was wearing all black and his black hat had an orange M on it. I don’t know who’s team has black and orange for their team colors but it’s not the Wolverines.

As you know when game day comes around you put on your school colors and cheer your team to victory. Right? Well, here’s the coach of Big Blue decked out in black. I did the same thing for a number of years and paid the price for it. I learned this lesson the hard way when I lived on St. Thomas.

Come game-day in the sub-tropics I’d put on a pair of Levi shorts, an acceptable blue I hope, and a special yellow short sleeved shirt I bought just for watching Michigan football. These were the early ‘90s and we did pretty well with me in my mufti maize ’n’ blue, that is until we got up next to the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Those were the ‘Loveless’ Lloyd Carr years. We did pretty good, winning most of our games as usual, except when it came to the Hawkeyes. I did my best, rooted my hardest, and got seriously bummed out when we lost. The Hawkeyes were never explosive on offense, yet by playing Michigan football, they kicked Michigan’s butt. Michigan football is nose to nose, three yards and a cloud of dust. (Of course, these days instead of real dust you get a shower of nasty black rubber pellets.)

Finally, around 1997 it came to me. My football shirt had a black collar. It was beautifully maize for the world to see but around the inside collar was a strip of black. In other words, all those years I was wearing Iowa’s colors. When I realized it, I threw the damn thing away and, of course, next year we won the national championship. Tell me how important a talisman is.

Now you see why it’s so impatient for Coach Moore to get on the maize and blue bandwagon. My experience says, you can’t win it all wearing some other team’s colors.

And, of course, you need a quarterback. I wish Michigan had a quarterback. I found myself saying that in the Arkansas State game. Coach Moore had decided he’d seen enough of Davis what’s-his-name and his inexperience, and went with Alex Orji and his.

The thing is, Orji can’t pass. In that same game he reminded me of Denard Robinson, one of Michigan’s former quarterback/runners with the emphasis on runner, not on quarterback. He would throw a long pass and kind of guide it with his hands after it was in the air. Knowing he’d messed up the throw, he would resort to the power of applied prayer. Golfers do that a lot.

Orji is showing signs of improvement. He did connect with two over ten yards in the first half but the others were all short ones. I got to wondering how long does it take to develop a throwing arm? And shouldn’t a guy have one before he reaches college?

In the second half Orji stretched out a little connecting on a 16 yarder. It gave him the confidence to toss a long one to ace tight end Colston Loveland, but it was intercepted. I saw Loveland shaking his head and swear I heard him thinking about the transfer portal. A great receiver needs a quarterback who can throw great passes.

Orji may make it as a QB by the end of the year. Last week he had no passes over 10 yards; this week at least three. It’s progress. Meanwhile, the voracious season grinds on.

Share