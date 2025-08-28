Maya Train route

Trump’s 10% takeover of Intel and his growing commercialization of the US government is not a local anomaly. It's happening in Mexico, too. Only there it’s the military taking over commercial activity. That is the point Irene Wang made in an NACLA news analysis earlier this month.

“After building the Tren Maya (Maya Train), Mexico’s military has expanded it’s commercial reach in the Yucatan, with no regard for transparency or accountability,” her subhead screamed.

‘No regard for transparency or accountability?”’Sounds like Trump territory already and yet Mexico’s new president Claudia Sheinbaum specifically and emphatically ruled out US military presence in her country. Maybe she doesn’t want the Family Don getting their fingers on what Mexico’s military (SEDENA) has got going? For what it’s worth, both look like organized crime to me.

The non-profit Community Cohesion and Social Innovation "argues that SEDENA’s far-reaching mandate has effectively turned parts of the Yucatán into a company town: “Visitors to the Yucatán Peninsula can now hire a SEDENA travel agency, fly with its airline, land at its airport, travel in its vehicles, refuel at its service stations, stay in its hotels, and purchase goods through its ticketing system.”

And then there's the evil evolution of Tren Maya into a mining operation. Ms Wang quoted Pedro Uc Be of the Assembly of Defenders of Mayan Territory who fears “his land is threatened by military mining activity.”

She continued, “Government records show that Mexico’s Ministry of National Defense (SEDENA) holds 21 mining authorizations in Quintana Roo, which sits within the Yucatán biodiversity corridor that was fractured by the Tren Maya, a tourist train in the Yucatán Peninsula. Greenpeace has also identified at least 26 rock extraction sites approved to be deforested and dynamited in the area, most linked to the same military-owned venture.”

Military rainforest deforestation for fun and profit? “Once dedicated exclusively to issues of defense, Mexico’s military now manages and owns companies dedicated to mining, aviation, and hospitality.” So deforest, build an airstrip and a hotel complex, all the taxpayer’s dime. She said this commercial shift is being carried out under the banner of “national security.” Hmm, where have we heard that before? Oh yeah, to justify the occupation of Los Angeles and the takeover of the US capital, Washington Direct Current.

When the Trump brain trust wraps their voracious tentacles around this concept, you can be sure they will be challenging the limits of the use of ‘National Security.’ If Trump thought he could use US military personnel to, no, let me stop there. Instead I’ll make a prediction: I predict Donald Trump will try to build a real estate complex using the US military and saying it is necessary for national security.

The eyes in my head turn to Palestine where Trump has already envisaged an upscale nouvelle Riviera along the Palestinian coast. It’s a small step to call in the Army Corps of Engineers, the Seabees, and Marine Combat Engineers to not only remove the rubble and prepare the ground for building, but to do the building and take on the management and oversee operations. Look what's happening in Mexico.

It started with the Maya Train which rose in cost from $7.5 at inception to “an estimated cost of $28.6 billion, Ms Wang discovered. “Despite its promises, the project was met with fierce opposition from Indigenous communities, environmental groups, and human rights watchdogs. UNESCO condemned the lack of environmental impact assessments, Mexican courts ruled that it violated the human right to a healthy environment, and the International Tribunal for the Right of Nature called the train initiative a “crime of ecocide and ethnocide.”"

Still by “invoking national security measures in the 2021 National Security decree, which declared the Tren Maya and other megaprojects matters of importance to the public interest and national security,” they got it done.

As Pedro Uc Be said, “Our protections no longer had any effects.” Again, that sounds eerily familiar.

The train has not been the success which AMLO had touted when he bullied it into existence. In an ugly twist, because of this, current Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum “has rebranded the track as a cargo line. In February, she issued a public utility decree expropriating around 915,000 square meters of land” which is being developed as freight infrastructure. This in the Mexican rainforest where the train was supposed to carry tourists to and fro.

Now this ecological disaster, this cultural divider, this economic Mickey Finn, opens access to those mining sites mentioned earlier. According to the Mexican Center for Environmental Law, “The mining is authorized as part of construction works associated with the Tren Maya.” it's beginning to look like a long term plot to get at those mines. In the world of economics, this would justify the $21 billion cost overrun.

This Mexican military creep began with the War on Drugs when another political party was in power under President Felipe Calderon (2006-20012).

Wang wrote, “Between 2006 and 2023, 87 militarization initiatives transferring civilian functions to the Armed Forces were introduced in Congress. Among them were the 2017 Internal Security Law, which authorized military involvement in public security, and the creation of the National Guard, a new force that replaced the federal police and has effectively become an arm of the army.”

Think of that! In that democracy south of the border military involvement in public security was enacted by Congressional fiat. And then the military was given the power to establish companies to “build, own and operate major infrastructure.

According to Ms Wang, ”The 2021 National Security decree paved the way for SEDENA to establish state-run companies through which it builds, owns, and operates major infrastructure. Today, the Ministry controls the Tren Maya, the national airline Mexicana, and 12 airports, including Mexico City’s Felipe Ángeles International—a stark transformation from its politically distant role just two decades ago.”

Remember the Federalies, Mexico's federal police? They’re gone, too. In their place is the National Guard,”a new force that replaced the federal police and has effectively become an arm of the army.” More food for thought for Heir Trump. While you have the Congress, why wouldn’t you at least try to redefine the role of the US National Guard. I’ve got the slogan for you: “National Security needs the National Guard.”

While AMLO argued the military was an efficient builder, Amnesty International “counted more than 1,100 complaints made to the National Human Rights Commission against the National Guard for crimes including enforced disappearances, arbitrary detention, unlawful killing, and torture.”

Can we expect the same from our National Guard after Trump’s extinction corps rewrites their mandate? Don't we have that now with ICE “migration" arrests? Yes we do. Can we expect these cards to be shuffled together eventually? Yes we can.

Read Ms Wang’s analysis here—