Old Number 2: Rural Free Delivery

Simply put, reinvigorate the National Grange system.

Grange halls used to be everywhere in rural America, with some even in urban settings. What they did was bring the far flung agricultural community together for their mutual benefit. A great example of how influential they were is rural mail delivery.

Before the Grange hall on Milton S. Trusler’s land on Bentley Road, Fayette County, Whitewater Valley, east-central Indiana, farmers had to hitch up their wagons and ride to the nearest postal town to get their mail. I drive past Trusler’s former house regularly on my journeys to and from Metamora less than 10 miles away. There is a historic marker there which eventually lured me to stop and read it.

I was kinda bowled over. I mean something of national importance happened in the Whitewater Valley besides being the birthplace of Little Orphan Annie, General Ambrose Burnside (which also means the Whitewater Valley is the official home of sideburns), and Lew Wallace, the author of Ben Hur: A Tale of Christ and governor of New Mexico territory when Billy the Kid was plying his nefarious trade.

Even though he was president of the Indiana Grange, it took Milton Trusler 16 years of talking to farmers and politicians across the state before Rural Free (Postal) Delivery became a reality.

The Grange advocated for farmers who, because of the sad state of communications in those days, really were dupes for city slickers and their schemes. It also became the natural enemy of the railroads who, at their inception could and did gobble up farmland legally in concert with crooked politicians.

But to me the greatest thing about the Grange system was that farmers would of necessity leave their arms at the door along with their religion and their politics. Yes, you heard me right. The Grange Hall was a neutral place where everyone came together to work for the common good no matter what church or political party anyone belonged to.

So I’m asking you, Democratic Party, to give up politics and join the Grange. I think that’s what is popularly called ‘a heavy lift.’ But think of the reward. Everyone will know it was the Democratic Party which was so self-effacing it stopped asking for your vote, your money and your support and just did the right thing.

At the same time, while the Dems are being magnanimous, the concept gives no advantage to the Republicans be they MAGA or otherwise. In fact it allows the mad MAGAs to meet with sensible people again in a place where they are not standing on any political platform.

Over time rural America would be working together for the mutual benefit of farmers and ag workers across the country. I have a detailed plan of how to implement this. Contact me and I’ll show you how it works.

