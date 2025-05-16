“Total interdependence is the starting point.”

Panic not about automation

Fear not that uniformity rules it

Projections of such are mired in standard mechanical thinking

The age of mechanical specialism is now past

Self-employment and artistic autonomy

are now rampant, automatically.

Electric energy is independent

creating patterns of decentralization and diversity

in work to be done.

The logic of firelight

limits its users to a small circle of seen.

The logic of electric light

allows independent tasks and thinking

Electric light breeds independence.

Electric speed and precision

in moving and storing information

makes large units as manageable as small.

At the speed of electricity

nomadic gatherers of knowledge

“Informed as never before”

Involved in the total process as never before

in one global central nervous system

instantly interrelate every human experience.

Complex social needs

can be dealt with by computer

With electronic automation

fragmented processes are suddenly

fused with human dialogue

and now is seen the need for human unity.

GAS

