McLuhan on automation
poetized from "Understanding Media," Chapter 33 'Automation: Learning a Living'
“Total interdependence is the starting point.”
Panic not about automation
Fear not that uniformity rules it
Projections of such are mired in standard mechanical thinking
The age of mechanical specialism is now past
Self-employment and artistic autonomy
are now rampant, automatically.
Electric energy is independent
creating patterns of decentralization and diversity
in work to be done.
The logic of firelight
limits its users to a small circle of seen.
The logic of electric light
allows independent tasks and thinking
Electric light breeds independence.
Electric speed and precision
in moving and storing information
makes large units as manageable as small.
At the speed of electricity
nomadic gatherers of knowledge
“Informed as never before”
Involved in the total process as never before
in one global central nervous system
instantly interrelate every human experience.
Complex social needs
can be dealt with by computer
With electronic automation
fragmented processes are suddenly
fused with human dialogue
and now is seen the need for human unity.
GAS
