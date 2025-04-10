“Natural law is not law in the sense of an order imposed on matter and energy but is a constancy inherent in them.” Ernest E. Wood, The Glorious Presence, Chapter 2 ‘The Mind in Evolution’

I wonder if the essence of the MAGA mind can’t be found in Professor Wood’s words? I believe, essentially, they, the MAGA millions, are looking for freedom from law that is imposed on them.

At the same time, I doubt that they are consciously looking for the natural law that is constant in everything made up of matter and energy. But as they can’t get around the second and it is invisible to them (and to us, if and only if, ‘us’ is different from ‘them’*), they rail against the first which they can see and which they feel constricts their freedom. I believe, constricting their freedom is the secret sauce that binds the many MAGA minds.

They are the millions who long to be free, even through they live in land of the free, ostensibly. (Ostensibly free? Hmmm?) To them, it seems, making America great again is removing the laws of order imposed by those who came before us from our Founding Fathers down to yesterday BT (Before Trump).

Oddly enough, before the Europeans invaded this continent, there was no law that imposed order on the original people of this big three-hearted continent. There was no money that distorts daily our lives. Their religion did not arise from fear. It came from the natural law that recognizes, today as then, the constancy inherent in the things of the Earth.

We hear a lot of wise people today advising us that to live a proper life today’s humans must embrace the natural world in a kind of unified brotherhood. For the Earth to continue to be a place where humans can continue being, we must stop exploiting Nature and learn to live in harmony with all things, mineral, vegetable, animal and ethereal.

But the question is, how the heck do we do that? The answer, according to my reading of Dr. Wood, is to recognize that mind permeates all these things. What we consider our mind is only small mind, but it is integrally connected to the Whole, from which ‘wholistic’ derives although it is often misspelled ‘holistic.’

With that in mind, we have the tool to begin working on the natural harmonic state where Nature works with us and we with Nature. In other words, it’s all in the mind, yours, mine, theirs and ours.

In this larger sense, MAGA mind is our mind and their desire for freedom from law that is imposed on them/us is partially ours as well. They have changed our mind and the result is the chaos we see today in the world economy. That chaos is a tearing down; also what we see today. But chaos is not a forever state. It is a transitional period from one order to another.

Could it be that on the other side of this chaos will be an order that is based on the natural law of the constancy within the things of this world? That would mean this Trumpian-induced chaos is actually a moving away from law that is based on orders imposed from without.

It seems impossible that such a goal could be attained, except when we look at the way the original people of Turtle Island lived. The French missionaries who first encountered the Huron Wendat of the Great Lakes said they were the freest people on Earth. That ultimate freedom was based on the natural law of the constancy inherent in the things of the wild they encountered daily.

Maybe MAGA is a yearning for that kind of freedom. If so, isn’t it our job to find a way to make that happen in the governance of the peoples of the Earth today?

Consider that an essay question. It will be on the test.

Philsophic joke

Beyond the Paywall: Why ‘holistic’ is a malaptop