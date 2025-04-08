Consider this a review. Source: The World This Week, April 4, 2025 by Michael Froman, president, Council on Foreign Relations. Highly recommended reading. Access here.

Possible good news from Edward Alden, senior fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations: “There is still some hope for a short, fierce economic skirmish rather than a prolonged and damaging trade war.” That’s because Congress could “roll back” the tariffs or the courts could intervene.

Regarding the legality, Inu Manak, CFR fellow for trade policy, says that “while Trump was making his announcement” on ‘Liberation Day’ about the huge increase in tariffs “the Senate debated the IEEPA tariffs on Canada, and voted to end the national emergency associated with it 51-48….If the tariffs continue, Trump not only opens himself up to multiple lawsuits but faces defections from his own party.”

Four Republican Senators ‘defected’ to vote against Trump’s declaration of an emergency. Manak wrote, “Given the frivolous way that the administration calculated foreign trade barriers, this latest action is ripe for litigation that could very well succeed in overturning the tariffs.”

Trump has invoked what he calls a national emergency which means there has to be a “casual link between the declared emergency and the subsequent action by the president,” according to Inu Manak. “He stretched that law to argue that drugs and crime flowing across the border constituted a threat to national security that could be corrected with tariffs.”

Make America Great Again, Trump’s rote goes.

Benn Steil, CNR senior fellow, counted three “obvious major problems with reliance on tariffs for government revenue.” Trump’s insistence on making us filthy rich by tariffs belies the truth that because of Elon Musk’s cuts to the Internal Revenue Service we’re currently bleeding bucks, billions of bucks. AI Overview says estimated losses of tax revenue due to the almost 25% cut in IRS personnel range from $400-500 billion over the next ten years.

While Trump’s tariff revenue is an ‘if come’, this is happening right now. Boom! There goes another billion dollar bill. Taking the lower number, 400, that means we are currently losing $3,33 billion each and every month for the next ten years. These kind of financial stupidities, these burdens make American great again?

Steil said tariffs at this level will likely “bring in declining revenues owing to the steep fall in imports.” In other words, people who had been dealing in products made abroad —which is like everybody—will have less to sell; less revenue for them, less revenue for US.

The second logio-economic fault is: “If tariff revenues are high, it’s only because Americans continue to import—rather than buy American.” With the length of time it would take International manufacturers to set up shop in the US, this means all that spectacularly high, per Trump, riches is coming from the pockets of US consumers, people just like me and you, but not us, of course, because that kind of thing can’t happen to us. And it’s coming from the things we already buy. We’re not getting anything new or better from it.

Make America Great Again, Trump’s rote goes.

“The final major problem is that tariffs at these levels will inevitably push the United States into a deep recession—in which spending and investment plummet, and unemployment soars.” He predicts it will “lower living standards across the income scale,” thereby making America less than great again.

Make America Great Again, Trump’s rote goes.

Rebecca Patterson, senior fellow, noted after Liberation Day global growth is declining quickly. She expects the Federal Reserve to lower the prime interest rate by as much as a point over the year. AI Overview says as of April 4, 2025 the prime interest rate was 7.50%. Norada Real Estate Investments says mortgage rates that same day were around 6.40% for a 30-year fixed. FYI a $100,000 loan at 6% over 30 years will cost you $599 dollars. I like to remember it as 600.

She had bad news for the capital rich: “The US dollar is depreciating significantly.” And bad news for our ‘exceptional’ image: “A sustained dollar depreciation…could also reflect an evolving view on the broader attractiveness of the United States as a destination for global capital.”

Because of these helter shelter tariffs, what’s happening right now is US exceptionalism is being redefined from exceptionally good to exceptionally bad.

Make America Great Again, Trump’s rote goes.

Matthew Goodman, leader of RealEcon: Reimagining American Economic Leadership. reminds us access to “the biggest carrot of all,” the US market was controlled with what he calls “coercive tools—sanctions, tariffs, export controls, investment restrictions.” He said they have been “a prominent feature of US international economic policy over the past two decades.”

But on Liberation Day we effectively jettisoned those controlling tools. He calls it “a major brake, in that they suggest that open trade and investment are no longer the norm and restrictions the exception, but the reverse.” Restrictions are the rule and they’re spelt t-a-r-i-f-f. If the little lie of free trade was not dead before, it certainly is now. Tariffs are the opposite of free trade.

Make America Great Again, Trump’s rote goes.

The Goodman continued, “There are many reasons to be concerned that Trump’s April 2 actions will fail…by slowing growth, raising prices, enabling China’s preferred rules, fueling global instability and harming the interests of Americans both as consumers and workers.”

We can only hope the US Senate applies the same logic to the same conclusion regarding the president’s ability to willy nilly call something an emergency so that he can take unusual actions. He’s proven himself to be an abuser of executive order on every level.

In the brightest picture while the Senate coalesces and reverses Trump’s emergency declaration, the courts rule aright and Trump’s tower teeters.

