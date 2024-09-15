In Foreign Affairs Charles Kupchan wrote, “an expansive liberal internationalism…is no longer sustainable at home or abroad.” Sustainable being the key word there. In his blog ‘The Water’s Edge’ James M. Lindsay points out that Trump is a critic of liberal internationalism, which means Trump is a critic of status quo when it comes to world trade; GATT it?

Here’s one of those odd places where me and hewhoshallnotbenamed agree, but probably not for the same reasons. Mine are common green. His are selfish orange. Trump wants to build a border wall of tariffs which he would weaponize against those nations who stray off the Trumpazoid US line.

Take for example, the intergovernmental organization BRICs has considered establishing a currency between themselves which would not be locked into the US dollar. BRICs currently includes Brazil, Russia, India, China, the original group, now including South Africa, Iran, Egypt, Ethiopia and the United Arab Emirates. The same is true with several Latin American countries, so it’s not inconceivable that some time in the future, Brazil could be trading in both BRICS and Latin American currency.

Trump’s plan is to isolate them from the US by hitting them with exceedingly high tariffs. He either doesn’t realize or doesn’t care about the effect such a plan would have on prices back home. They’d shoot up high enough to get over Trump’s tariff wall. You could find yourself paying five dollars for a Mexican avocado under Trump’s tax the poor plan.

So while I agree with Trump that liberal internationalism has to go, we differ on how to do it. Capitalism is at the root of liberal internationalism. Address rampant capitalism and you begin to dissolve liberal internationalism. Our goals of more and more money are killing us. Enough is enough. Instead of grasping and keeping, something economically circular needs a’comin’. I’m thinking we need to roll in Doughnut Economics.

As Kate Raworth writes in her book Doughnut Economics, “At this point in human history, the movement that best describes the progress we need is coming into dynamic balance by moving into the Doughnut’s safe and just space. That calls for a profound shift in our metaphors from ‘good is forwards and up’ to ‘good is in balance’. And it shifts the image of economic progress from endless GDP growth to thriving-in-balance in the Doughnut.”

What she calls dynamic balance, I call dynamic equilibrium,

For my own political reasons I add, Kupchan also reminds us both our bloody incursions into Afghanistan and Iraq were Republican initiated wars. But that’s sort of beside the point which is liberal internationalism as it is is not sustainable. This also means the faster it changes, the better and that’s because the invisible element here is our environment which because of this liberal internationalism we are degrading daily. The signs are turning in the right direction, but the giant ship of LI is sluggishly slow.

Another name for liberal internationalism is hyperhierarchy, or rather LI is an intricate component of the hyperhierarchy which is literally strangling our ecosphere causing disastrous events to grow more frequent and more intense, the weird atmospherics as a consequence. (For the record, ecosphere includes the lithosphere, hydrosphere, biosphere and atmosphere. How’s that for a useful term?)

What Kupchan is implying when he says liberal internationalism is no longer sustainable is ultimately an environmental message. And here we see that message has made it to the Foreign Affairs crowd, who I would presume to be more red than green. Cool!

