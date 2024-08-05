Republican legislators in Ohio tried to put the kibosh on recreational marijuana sales after the public voted for it last November, but they fell on their faces (again). As of tomorrow, Tuesday, August 6, recreational cannabis sales begin. “We are proud to announce ADULT USE will go LIVE at Consume Oxford, TUESDAY 8/6!!” says the company’s website.

I’ve been closely watching that digital spot because that’s the closet town to me here in wildwood flower-dry Indiana. Did you know that legendary country song Wildwood Flower was about growing and smoking marijuana? Marijuana is a Mexican name; Wildwood Flower is Norte Americano.

I live in the Whitewater Valley. Called the Whitewater back in the pioneering days circa 1820, it is the most beautiful valley in Indiana. And now it’s cheek and jowl with legalized marijuana for any use you like. Naturally, the Whitewater has just gotten a little more desirable.

Oxford, Ohio, the seat of Miami University, is just across the border from Franklin County, the beauteous heart of the Whitewater. The value of life here just got better because of what they did there. It sounds selfish, but as far as I’m concerned we no longer need to legalize it in Indiana. Ohio is five miles from me. Oxford is 20, good roads all the way. Low roads goin’, high roads comin’ back.

It is an old hippy dream finally come true. I’ve got tears in my eyes and love in my heart. I’ll see you in Oxford tomorrow. It’s one time I will stand in line.

PS For beginners Ganga is best as a spiritual enhancer. Use it and do spiritual work like trying to become hollow bones, though you don’t want to use it when you get there.

It is inspiring and any time you need a little inspiration, take a puff or two. It’ll do ya good. Take my word for it. I speak from over 50 years of experience.

