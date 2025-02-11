Photo by Stormseeker on Unsplash

Who would have thought lawyers would be the ones to step up for democracy’s system of checks and balances as outlined in our Constitution? I thought it would be the military, but it seems through the courts the lawyers are fighting back.

The Trump administration’s ban of spending public money already obligated is being seen for what it is, unconstitutional. A district court chief judge in Rhode Island has called out the Trump administration for ignoring the court’s order regarding opening up the public coffers again.

Other judges have stopped other Trump admin actions. CBS news is charting four or five of them. In her Civil Discourse column today Joyce Vance reckoned "judges have issued around ten TRO’s” or temporary restraining orders against Trump admin actions in his first month alone.

Riding that wave of court actions thwarting executive orders, William R. Bay president of the American Bar Association made it clear that ABA supports the rule of law.

That simple statement is amazingly powerful. It’s one of those truths we hold to be self-evident. Of course the ABA is going to be for the rule of law. But when it is said today by the president of the ABA, the emphasis changes from self-evident to strangely pointed. It’s a reminder to the defenders of the sharp rule of law. It forms a tangible barrier behind which legal teams and judges man the ramparts.

The rule of law is and always has been an enemy of the Trump Organization. He himself has risen above it for his personal actions. The Supreme Court has seen to that. But his office, that of the President of the United States, is constitutionally designed to work in balance with Congress and the courts.

The rule of law which Attorney Bay demands is the fabric which weaves the balance of power together. While in normal times it is passive, it is now in an active stage, activated by recent orders of the Trump administration

Refusing to spend the money Congress has appropriated, Bay said, “is contrary to the constitutional framework and not the way our democracy works…Our elected representatives know this. The lawyers of this country know this. It must stop.”

I repeat: “It must stop.” Them’s fightin’ words.

And since many of those elected representatives are also lawyers, he is speaking to them and for them as well. The official stance of the American Bar Association is ‘it must stop.' Trump’s takeover of the federal government, must stop.

His call should awaken Congress. It should give strength to those elected officials who happen to be lawyers, too. Their ethics are codified by the ABA. They have an institutional responsibility to the ABA. It will give some the shield they need to defend their actions before their MAGA constituents. They can say they are standing up for the rule of law and the role of Congress in our governmental system. It’s a very strong argument. Anyone who opposes it is actively subversive.

As Bay wrote, “The administration cannot choose which law it will follow or ignore.” Again, Trump the man may be able to follow the law or not, but his office is another thing. What should give strength to some of those lawyer cum elected officials is as Bay said, “These are not partisan or political issues. These are rule of law and process issues. We cannot afford to remain silent.” Like I said before, Fightin’ words.

Considering the narrow margins in Congress, if Bay’s words ring true to only a few, our democracy could be saved. At least it's not such a long shot anymore.

Yay Lawyers! Never thought I’d say that in earnest.

Share