Prairie Band Potawatomi Chairmand Zeke Rupnick signing land transfer docs

Naturally, or ‘unnaturally’ as the case may be, Trump’s ‘drill baby drill’ policy towards our common lands of the once wild west has put a damper on the Land Back movement. But the movement being in motion takes more than a lame-ass policy to stop it. Slow it down, yes. Stop it? Hell no!

Lest you forget, the Land Back movement began in earnest (at least in my estimation) with the publication of The Red Deal, Indigenous Action to Save Our Earth by the Red Nation in 2021. In its chapter entitled Land Back Vin Deloria, Jr. is quoted: “It just seems to a lot of Indians that this continent was a lot better off when we were running it.” So Land Back is the movement to that end.

Again from the book and regarding Trump 45, “Under Trump’s administration, millions of acres of this land were opened to oil and gas extraction, threatening Indigenous sacred sites and surrounding communities.” Under Trump 47 things have only gotten worse, insidiously so.

But the Land Back movement has picked up a lot of steam since then and a lot of savvy. For instance, in March six Southwestern tribes formed an inter-tribal coalition to ensure the Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument, a scared place, remains intact. This model was used in 2016 to steward Bears Ears in Utah.

Stephen Trimble wrote in the L.A. Times, “This elevation of Indigenous voices in land management signals a cultural shift in America—and it’s a transformation worth celebrating in this dark time.” Howl-le-lu? Yeah!

This cultural shift is reaching state government officials and non-government organizations as well. In Illinois, Governor J.B. Pritzker “signed into law a bill transferring an entire state park to the Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation—restoring a portion of its stolen land,” wrote Levi Rickert.

What happened was in the 1830s while Chief Shab-eh-nay was off the reservation “the U.S. government illegally actioned off more than 1,280 acres of his land near what is now the village of Shabbona in southern DeKalb County,” Rickert reports.

The action was welcomed by current Prairie Band Potawatomi chairman Joseph “Zeke” Rupnick who, according to Rickert, said, “Illinois has shown true courage and vision. By leading the way in the Land Back movement, demonstrating that healing and reconciliation are possible.”

This began a string of activities which resulted in an announcement last Saturday that “the U.S. Department of Interior places portions of the Shab-eh-nay Reservation land into trust for Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation, making it the only federally recognized Tribal Nation. in Illinois.”

(FYI, here in Indiana, a state named for the Indians, there are no federally recognized tribes…yet.)

The Potawatomi press release said, “By placing the land into trust, the legal title is transferred to the United States, which holds it in trust for the Prairie Band. This confirms the land as an ‘Indian country’ and solidifies jurisdictional boundaries, ensuring that the Nation can exercise sovereignty over the land.”

You might wonder why the US Department of Interior under Drill, Baby, Drill would ever consider such a measure. Good question. William “Billy” Kirkland III of the Navajo Nation was nominated as Interior’s assistant secretary of Indian Affairs in February but it seems his nomination awaits confirmation by the US Senate. Wikipedia tells us Bryan Newland is the current assistant secretary.

But as of April 14th, Indian Affairs’ website tells us Scott Davis, an advisor to the secretary of Interior, “is exercising the delegated authority of the assistant secretary for Indian Affairs.” In that capacity, Davis, “an enrolled member of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe,” is touring the west “visiting the BIA’s Indian Energy Service Center, whose mission is to fulfill the Department of Interior's’ trust responsibility in the energy and mineral development areas…by removing barriers to energy and mineral development on Indian lands…key components to President Trump’s vision for nation a energy security and economic leadership.”

I wouldn’t be surprised if Kirkland’s appointment is being held up because he might have been reluctant to carry out this mission. Davis, apparently, has no such compunctions. So don’t be surprised if Kirkland’s name quietly and surreptitiously disappears from the nomination list and Davis’ name succeeds him.

In late March the nonprofit Open Space donated 1,328 acres in southeast North Carolina to the Lumbee Tribe. Like the Prairie Band Potawatomi before Saturday, the 55,000 member Lumbee Tribe “continues to seek full federal recognition,” according to Chez Oxendine.

He wrote, “The land acquisition comes months after President Donald J. Trump signed a January memorandum directing the Department of the Interior to explore paths toward federal recognition for the Lumbee.”

So here’s Trump paving the way for more drilling on tribal land on the one hand and looking for ways for more tribes to become federally recognized. Perhaps his plan, while it looks like something beneficial, ie federal recognition, is actually just a way of opening more land to drilling and mineral extraction.

I wouldn’t put it past him. Would you?

Did someone say, insidious?

Music Monday

Listen to Uncle Pat’s the Old Hippie Show, today from 4-7 pm EDST on WECI 91.5 FM Earlham College Radio.