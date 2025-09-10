The Land Back movement is continuing despite the anti-anything-good Indigenous policies of the Trump administration. In the last few years there has been a growing recognition that Native Americans are better at keeping the land in a healthy state than the off-shoots of the invaders.

“Since 2001, the Trust for Public Land has helped establish 30 community forests across the country,” Matt LaFever writes in Mendofever. He was highlighting specifically 48 acres of Mendocino County coastline south of Fort Bragg purchased with the help of TPL, the U.S. Forest Service’s Community Forest and Open Space Conservation Program and the California Tribal Nations Grant Fund.

The land which could have been subdivided into individual parcels has now been reclaimed by the Potter Valley Tribe who are creating the new Pomo Community Forest. According to TPL, “This forest will restore ancestral homelands while providing space for cultural programs, youth education, and limited public recreation.”

LaFever wrote, “This new community forest adds to the Tribe’s growing land base, which includes the nearby Noyo-bida Ranch. Trust for Public Land highlighted this effort as part of a broader national movement to return land to Tribes while expanding public access”

The new Pomo Community Forest connects with nearby public lands including Jackson Demonstration State Forest and Jug Handle State Natural Reserve,

Three other West Coast tribes have also gotten Land Back. The yet to be federally recognized Mono Lake Kootzaduka'a Tribe recently acquired 160 acres of ancestral land in California, known as Tupe Nobe, near Lee Vining. This purchase, funded by the Sierra Nevada Conservancy, will serve as a base for traditional ceremonies, cultural education, and land stewardship activities, including a new tribally led conservation crew.

Then the Iipay Nation of Santa Ysabel has recently reacquired 1,107 acres of ancestral land in San Diego County through a California Tribal Nature-Based Solutions grant program. This land return is part of a larger statewide initiative funded by California to support tribes in reclaiming ancestral lands and implementing traditional ecological knowledge for conservation and resilience, according to Artificial Intelligence whom I consulted for this story.

In Oregon a new wildlife area has been created. AI Wrote, "The Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation (CTGUIR) and the State of Oregon co-manage the newly established Qapqapa Wildlife Area. This unprecedented partnership, the first of its kind in Oregon, involves the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife and the CYUIR jointly managing the wildlife area for the benefit of all, focusing on First Foods, fisheries restoration and shared resources for monitoring and restoration.”

So here we have the utilization of several programs which I had never heard of but are in place to further the Land Back movement. Just to be sure you got ‘em— the U.S. Forest Service’s Community Forest and Open Space Conservation Program; the California Tribal Nations Grant Fund; the Trust for Public Land in general; California’s Tribal Nature-Based Solutions grant program; the Sierra Nevada Conservancy; and Oregon’s Department of Fish and Wildlife.

Other Land Back news comes from different motivations. In July the US Department of Interior conveyed nearly 28,000 acres of federal land. to the NANA Regional Corporation, an Alaska Native corporation which holds nearly 713,000 acres as most of the entitlements earmarked by the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act.

When Interior is involved, especially under the current US administration, black flags of suspicion arise. Native News Online reported the gory details. Interior Secretary Doug Burgum tells us why the deal went down. He said, “By putting land into Alaska Native hands, we are advancing opportunity in Alaska, while reducing federal barriers to resource development.”

In other words, natural resource extractors will not have to deal with federal environmental protections. Burgum bragged, “The Department is committed to honoring the agreements made with Alaska Native corporations, cutting federal red tape and unlocking Alaska’s full potential.” Read, turn it into an industrial and environmental wasteland for fun and profit.

The proposed and I'm sure highly controversial Ambler Road corridor lies at the western end of the land and since the land is no longer under Bureau of Land Management jurisdiction, the road and corridor will supposedly be that easier to ram through.

The Alaska Wilderness League fills in some detail: “In the heart of northern Alaska, the threat of a devastating development project has hung over wild landscapes for decades. The proposed Ambler Road would be a new, 211-mile industrial corridor on the south side of the Brooks Range, extending west from the Dalton Highway to the south bank of the Ambler River. …The purpose of this road is to eventually develop multiple open pit copper mines, threatening fisheries of the Kobuk and Koyukuk rivers and other traditional subsistence resources that locals depend upon.”

In April 2024 the Bureau of Land Management decided on the ‘no action’ alternative to the Ambler Road project’s Environmental Impact Statement, effectively halting the project. This latest land back action seems to my journalistically jaundiced eye to be a way to breathe new life into the Ambler Road. Project.

Then last Friday the Saint Regis Mohawk realized victory in a 43-year long land claim against the State of New York. Governor Kathy Hochul announced the settlement "bringing an end to a decades-long dispute that commenced in 1982 over litigation regarding land purchases."

Her press release continued, “The agreement includes land restitution to the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe — approximately 9,500 acres in Franklin County and 4,800 acres in St. Lawrence County — in addition to payments from the New York Power Authority for use of the land and the provision of power. The settlement also included tuition assistance for tribal members to SUNY facilities and community colleges, and restored access to the islands of Croil, Long Sault and Barnhart on the St. Lawrence River.”

According to the Saint Regis Tribal Council, "The Settlement is not perfect, as it does not restore all Mohawk lands that we historically lost. However, the settlement provides us the opportunity to add, restore, and acquire lands, as well as to remove property taxes, provide funding for Akwesasne Mohawk students at SUNY, in addition to acquiring power at a preferred rate.”

